Report: D Erik Johnson to re-sign with Flyers

UPDATE [11:35 a.m.] – Johnson is returning to the Flyers on a one-year, $1 million deal, per Sportsnet Elliotte Friedman.

So, yeah, basically he's coming back on a similar type of deal and to a similar type of role that Staal had last season.

EARLIER...

The Flyers appear to have at least one deal lined up when NHL Free Agency opens later today at noon.

Veteran defenseman Erik Johnson is expected to re-sign with the team, per The Fourth Period's Anthony Di Marco, and on a one-year deal that should hit below $2 million.

Johnson was acquired from the Buffalo Sabres at the trade deadline in March for a 2024 fourth-round draft pick. The Flyers, in the middle of a playoff push, notably got worse that week when general manager Danny Brière traded bounce-back defenseman Sean Walker to the Colorado Avalanche for a 2025 first-rounder, but the trade for Johnson was a move to at least give a relatively inexperience but surprising team something as the 36-year old brought playoff and Stanley Cup winning experience in from his Colorado days.

Johnson went on to skate in 17 games in a limited depth role, scoring two goals and an assist but at a minus-9 rating with 16:26 of average ice time.

By the end, the Flyers burnt out and missed the playoffs, but after the loss to the Capitals in Game 82 that officially put a nail in the run, Johnson spoke glowingly of Philadelphia and expressed interest in returning.

And a couple of weeks ago, word went around, per The Athletic's Kevin Kurz, that the Flyers were willing to discuss the idea with him.

If Johnson returns, it will likely be in a role similar to the one Marc Staal occupied last season, as a senior blue-line presence who won't play much, especially as the year moves along, but will be around to help the younger defensemen in Cam York, Jamie Drysdale, and Egor Zamula progress.

The Flyers are lining up for a big 2025, they just have to stay patient in getting there



