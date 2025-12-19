More News:

December 19, 2025

Flyers suspend radio announcer Tim Saunders for explicit comment caught on hot mic

The veteran play-by-play voice thought the broadcast had gone to commercial. He will miss the next two games.

Molly McVety
By Molly McVety
PhillyVoice Staff
Media Flyers
Flyers saunders blowing David Kirouac/Imagn Images

Flyers radio announcer Tim Saunders has been suspended from the team's broadcast for two games after saying live on air ... 'would you mind blowing me' during Thursday night's game. Saunders has apologized and explained he thought the broadcast was in commercial when he made the comment.

Philadelphia Flyers radio announcer Tim Saunders' explicit comment into a hot mic during Thursday night's game has resulted in a suspension for the veteran broadcaster.

Saunders, the Flyers play-by-play voice since 1997, made the remark after it appears he thought the live broadcast had gone to a commercial. The team announced Friday that Saunders is suspended for the next two games.

MORESurgery expected to sideline Flyers' Tyson Foerster for rest of regular season

The gaffe happened during the third period of the Flyers game against the Buffalo Sabres. Saunders was working Thursday night with analyst and former Flyer Todd Fedoruk. In a statement Friday, Saunders described the incident as an "error in judgement" and promised to hold himself to a higher standard in the future.

Saunders said Friday he thought he was no longer live on air. In a record of the broadcast, he is heard acknowledging play in the game had stopped for a TV timeout and indicated the radio broadcast would be pausing for a commercial break, too.

"... Seven (minutes) gone in the 3rd (period)," Saunders says. The game was broadcast locally on the 97.5 The Fanatic. "It's 3-2 Buffalo on the Philadelphia Flyers Broadcast Network."

After about 30 seconds, Saunders starts speaking again. It's not clear who he is speaking to, but the person is off mic.

"While you're down there, would you mind blowing me?" Saunders says. 

Five seconds pass and Fedoruk tells Saunders they are still on the air.

"I think we're still on the air, Tim," Fedoruk says. Someone chuckles and then a voice is heard saying, "No we're not. Are we?" 

The Flyers first addressed the situation Friday morning and announced Saunders is suspended from the team's next two broadcasts.

"We are aware of the inappropriate comment made during last night's radio broadcast in the TV timeout of the Flyers-Sabres game," the statement reads. "These remarks do not reflect the standards of conduct or values we expect from anyone associated with our organization ... We take this matter very seriously and sincerely apologize to our listeners, fans and those affected by these comments."

In the statement released by Saunders, he called his comment "offensive."

"... To all Flyers fans and listeners of our broadcast, I promise that I will hold myself to a higher standard moving forward to ensure our broadcast is a safe and respectful place everyone can enjoy."

The Flyers' next two games are against the New York Rangers on Saturday and the Vancouver Canucks on Monday.

Molly McVety

Molly McVety
PhillyVoice Staff

molly@phillyvoice.com

Read more Media Flyers Philadelphia Suspension Philadelphia Flyers Radio NHL

Videos

Featured

Visit NJ - Drive Thru Lights

7 drive-thru light displays in NJ
Macys Light Show Dickens Village at Wanamaker Building

IBEW Local 98 helps bring back the Wanamaker Christmas Light Show for 2025

Just In

Must Read

Courts

Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small Sr. found not guilty in abuse case

Marty Small Not Guilty

Sponsored

Manayunk is merry, bright & bursting with holiday magic!

Limited - Manayunk Holiday 1

Prevention

Drinking tea instead of coffee may be better for your bones

Tea Bone Health

Food & Drink

Watch Party PHL releases limited-edition beer to celebrate women's sports in Philly

Philly women's sports beer

Community

Street art and hip-hop fuel a fundraiser for people experiencing homelessness in Kensington

Recovery Done Simple Sign

Sixers

As NBA trade season begins, four Sixers officially become eligible to be traded

Edwards Watford 12.11.25

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved