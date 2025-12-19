Flyers suspend radio announcer Tim Saunders for explicit comment caught on hot mic

Philadelphia Flyers radio announcer Tim Saunders' explicit comment into a hot mic during Thursday night's game has resulted in a suspension for the veteran broadcaster.

Saunders, the Flyers play-by-play voice since 1997, made the remark after it appears he thought the live broadcast had gone to a commercial. The team announced Friday that Saunders is suspended for the next two games.

The gaffe happened during the third period of the Flyers game against the Buffalo Sabres. Saunders was working Thursday night with analyst and former Flyer Todd Fedoruk. In a statement Friday, Saunders described the incident as an "error in judgement" and promised to hold himself to a higher standard in the future.

Saunders said Friday he thought he was no longer live on air. In a record of the broadcast, he is heard acknowledging play in the game had stopped for a TV timeout and indicated the radio broadcast would be pausing for a commercial break, too.

"... Seven (minutes) gone in the 3rd (period)," Saunders says. The game was broadcast locally on the 97.5 The Fanatic. "It's 3-2 Buffalo on the Philadelphia Flyers Broadcast Network."

After about 30 seconds, Saunders starts speaking again. It's not clear who he is speaking to, but the person is off mic.

"While you're down there, would you mind blowing me?" Saunders says.

Five seconds pass and Fedoruk tells Saunders they are still on the air.

"I think we're still on the air, Tim," Fedoruk says. Someone chuckles and then a voice is heard saying, "No we're not. Are we?"

The Flyers first addressed the situation Friday morning and announced Saunders is suspended from the team's next two broadcasts.

"We are aware of the inappropriate comment made during last night's radio broadcast in the TV timeout of the Flyers-Sabres game," the statement reads. "These remarks do not reflect the standards of conduct or values we expect from anyone associated with our organization ... We take this matter very seriously and sincerely apologize to our listeners, fans and those affected by these comments."

In the statement released by Saunders, he called his comment "offensive."

"... To all Flyers fans and listeners of our broadcast, I promise that I will hold myself to a higher standard moving forward to ensure our broadcast is a safe and respectful place everyone can enjoy."