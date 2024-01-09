Cutter Gauthier is Philadelphia's new villain after refusing to play for Flyers

Cutter Gauthier was going to be a Philadelphia Flyer. He wanted to be one. Until he didn't. And then he wasn't.

That was a startling revelation to have dropped on the Flyers faithful Monday night, seemingly out of nowhere and just minutes into a home rivalry game against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

A top prospect who Philadelphia drafted at No. 5 overall just over a year and a half ago, and was thought to be a key piece to the rebuild, had been dealt to the Anaheim Ducks without warning, and just like that, was no longer part of the plans.

How? Why? What went wrong here? Was this even real? – the Flyers' Instagram post announcing the trade was how I found out, and I genuinely thought I was looking at a fake account until I clicked the profile and then checked my email.

It's real. The breakdown happened months ago, general manager Danny Brière later confirmed to the media during the first intermission of Monday night's 4-1 loss to Pittsburgh, and as for why, he said the Flyers never got an answer from Gauthier's camp – though theories and rumors were flying around aplenty in the immediate fallout.

But the timeline, as Brière explained it, went like this:

• Gauthier returned from the IIHF World Championship at the end of May and informed the Flyers that he no longer wanted to be a part of the organization, which led into him not attending the team's development camp in the summer.

• Other teams found out about this in the summer and GMs started calling, to which the Flyers made a concerted effort with those executives to keep things as quiet as possible. 1) To protect Gauthier in the event he changed his mind, Brière said – how could he still put the uniform on after that if word got out and he ultimately stayed? And 2) As president of hockey ops Keith Jones later told the NBC Sports Philadelphia broadcast Monday night, to preserve Gauthier's trade value.

• Gauthier's camp went no contact with the Flyers and months went by. Brière and Jones flew out to the World Junior Championship in Sweden – where Gauthier was on his way to winning gold with Team USA while putting in a tournament-leading performance – to try and present their case to Gauthier's camp one last time, but a meeting was refused. Anaheim had promising defenseman Jamie Drysdale on the table and World Juniors put Gauthier's value at an all-time high.

So it was time to pull the trigger, make the move, and in turn, put everything out there – at least as far as anyone within the Flyers knew or was willing to divulge.

"It was a long time coming," Brière said. "It's been going on for a while. We tried to give him space. We tried to get in touch with him many times. They wouldn't communicate as far as the Gauthier side. So, at some point, we had to make a decision, and we thought with what happened just a few days ago [at World Juniors], this was our time to probably get the highest value."

Which brings us here, with the Flyers' rebuild getting thrown its first (nasty) curveball, and among the fan base as far as it concerns someone who was expected to become one of the franchise's next stars, Pandora's box getting opened.

Looking at the trade in isolation, this could easily prove a win-win for all involved. Drysdale is 21 years old and a gifted skater, who already comes NHL ready and with all the tools to become a top-pairing defenseman, which is a major boost to a developing Flyers blue line corps of Cam York, Egor Zamula, Emil Andrae, and eventually, Oliver Bonk.

"Just talked to Jamie. Watched a lot of tape on him. Obviously had discussions," head coach Jonh Tortorella said postgame Monday night. "We’re really excited about the opportunity. A 21-year-old right-handed shot. We’re going to put him on the power play right away – one of them. He’s just starting. Kid’s head is spinning right now. It’s his first time at this, but we’re really excited about the opportunity. Get a second rounder, I think it’s a really good deal for us."

Anaheim, meanwhile – in a rebuild themselves – is about to have a pretty deep and dynamic forward corps consisting of Mason McTavish, Troy Terry, Leo Carlsson, Trevor Zegras, and now more than likely Gauthier after the collegiate season ends.