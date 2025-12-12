More Health:

December 12, 2025

Feeding kids with food allergies can be expensive. So CHOP opened a pantry to help families access allergen-free staples

Households that struggle to pay for items like egg substitute and soy milk can find them at the health system's Buerger Center. And a delivery program is in the works.

courtenay harris bond
By Courtenay Harris Bond
PhillyVoice Staff
Children's Health Allergies
Food Pantry CHOP Provided Image/Children's Hospital of Philadelphia

CHOP opened an allergen-free food pantry in August to help families that struggle to pay for allergen-free foods. Above, clinical dietitian Amy Dean, left, helps Malvern Prep sophomore Liam Matlack unload food he collected to donate to the pantry.

When Liam Matlack was 4 months old, he was diagnosed with a wide variety of food allergies, including to dairy, eggs, peanuts, tree nuts, sesame, oats and clams. His mother, Danelle, eliminated those foods from her diet and breastfed Matlack for months until it became overwhelming. Matlack, of Gilbertsville, had to go on a soy formula, the only option for him, which was very expensive.

When Matlack started school, Danelle quit her job. She didn't trust sending Matlack, who is now a sophomore at Malvern Prep, to daycare "with everybody walking around with dairy based-formula and goldfish snack crackers and all this stuff," Danelle said.

MORE: Holiday stress keeping you up at night? Cognitive shuffling may help you fall asleep

Matlack gradually outgrew some of his allergies. He also did food challenges at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, where he has received ongoing treatment. Food challenges introduce gradually increasing amounts of one food type at a time to see if the child can tolerate it and has outgrown the allergy.

Now Matlack is only allergic to peanuts and tree nuts, but learning to manage his food allergies has been a lifelong challenge, he said.

"Especially when I was younger, I didn't always feel included in things," Matlack said. "But as I've grown a lot older and more mature, I've seen that it's OK to have allergies, and you just have to advocate for others and just keep safe."

At a recent checkup at CHOP's allergy program in the Buerger Center for Advanced Pediatric Care in University City, Matlack spotted a supply of allergy-friendly foods stocked in the corner of the waiting room – a small food pantry CHOP opened in August for people who have trouble accessing and paying for these often higher-priced items, such as egg substitute and soy or almond milk.

"This kind of made me think about, 'How is everyone able to afford these safe foods for them?'" Matlack said. "And from previous experience and through my life, I've realized that they're very expensive, and that they have to follow specific diets."

Matlack started collecting donations for CHOP's food pantry for allergy patients after learning more about how widespread food insecurity is in the Philly region, he said. 

'It is a really challenging time for people'

One in 4 people in Philadelphia are food insecure, the city's Office of Homeless Services reports. Food insecurity is an U.S. Department of Agriculture designation that refers to people who do not have enough to eat and aren't sure where, or how, they'll get their next meal.

The 43-day federal government shutdown, during which President Donald Trump and the Department of Agriculture refused to release Supplemental Nutrition Assistance benefits to people, exacerbated the problem — leaving 2 million Pennsylvania residents, including 475,000 people in Philadelphia, without money to pay for groceries.

"Even with SNAP (now) being paid out, there's still a lot of uncertainty from families about if they're going to continue to be qualifying, like what's going to happen in the future," said Dr. Alex Navard-Keck, an attending physician with the Division of Allergy and Immunology at CHOP. "There are a lot of questions about Medicaid funding and Medicare funding, which a lot of these families also depend on. And so I think it is a really challenging time for people."

Accessing foods that are safe for children with allergies is already difficult for some families, especially for people living in low-income neighborhoods who may rely on local bodegas. All of these issues motivated Navard-Keck to start the food pantry, she said.

"We wanted to provide a safe place for them to sample foods, to try new things, get emergency stock, so that they can kind of bridge that gap until maybe their finances have changed, or maybe they're more stable," Navard-Keck said.

CHOP to add a grocery-delivery program

But not all CHOP allergy patients go to the Buerger Center for appointments. The allergy program has five other locations. And getting transportation to the Buerger Center may be challenging for some people.

So in January or February, Navard-Keck is helping to launch a pilot grocery-delivery program. Families of CHOP patients with food allergies, who are experiencing food insecurity or struggling access to food, will work with a dietician and receive customized food bundles specific to their allergen and nutritional needs, Navard-Keck said.

A donor whose child has food allergies provided enough money to start the pantry, and the grocery-delivery program also will rely on financial and food donations, Navard-Keck said. She added that it's been inspiring to see other people who've experienced food allergies, such as Matlack, get involved.

Matlack's food donation effort has become a family project, Danelle said. In the new year, they hope to obtain nonprofit status to help them expand their donation efforts to CHOP's pantry and other organizations.

"Life hands you different situations, and you make the best of them, and you learn from (them) and grow and help others," Danelle said. "So I'm not surprised that Liam is utilizing his resources and wanting to help and changing the way he looks at his allergies."

People who want to donate to CHOP's food pantry or food delivery pilot program can email foodpharmacy@chop.edu.

courtenay harris bond

Courtenay Harris Bond
PhillyVoice Staff

courtenay@phillyvoice.com

Read more Children's Health Allergies Philadelphia CHOP Children's Hospital of Philadelphia

Follow us

Health Videos

Featured

Purchased - couple with budget or household bills planning in home

How to enroll in an Independence Blue Cross health insurance plan
Purchased - woman standing by christmas tree with decoration tired

How to keep holiday stress in check this season

Just In

Must Read

Transportation

Columbus Boulevard ramp to I-95 to close Thursday

I-95 ramp closure

Mortgages

Lessons from Philadelphia’s Turn the Key program: How we can make affordable homeownership a reality

Purchased - Aerial shot of Philadelphia 2

Adult Health

Sugar starts corroding your teeth within seconds – here's how to protect your pearly whites from decay

Doughnuts Sugar Teeth

Arts & Culture

Replica Liberty Bells to tell stories of 20 Philly neighborhoods in 2026

Glen Foerd bell

Art

PAFA’s holiday pop-up offers a rare chance to buy prints without gallery prices

PAFA - Hamilton Building Lobby

Eagles

Eagles-Raiders Week 15 odds preview: Birds heavily favored, but will they stop their freefall?

Jalen-Hurts-Eagles-Raiders-2021-NFL.jpg

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved