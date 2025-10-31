These Philly-area restaurants and grocers are giving out free food during the SNAP pause

Nearly 2 million Pennsylvania residents could lose food assistance Saturday, when the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits are set to freeze. The U.S. Department of Agriculture said it would suspend SNAP funding at the start of November as the monthlong government shutdown continues. While numerous states have already sued the Trump administration to release the money — and a judge said Friday that contingency funds must be used to pay at least some of the benefits — the future of SNAP is currently uncertain.

Pennsylvania lawmakers are considering a bill that uses "rainy day funds" to support local food banks and Meals on Wheels. Gov. Josh Shapiro also signed a disaster declaration Friday, which will expedite $5 million to Feeding Pennsylvania. Restaurants and shops in the Philly region are also stepping up to help with free food giveaways.

Their offers, intended to support families and individuals enrolled in SNAP or otherwise affected by the shutdown, are generally valid until the government standoff is resolved. Neighbors looking to help can also contribute to several of the initiatives.

1941 E. Passyunk Ave.

Kids can eat a free meal of two tacos or a quesadilla, chips, rice, beans and a churro at Juana Tamale from Saturday until SNAP "snaps back." Parents simply need to walk in with their EBT cards. The Mexican restaurant will also offer a discounted "homie menu" for as long as the nutrition program's funds are frozen.

7136 Germantown Ave.

Cheese pizza is on the house at this Mount Airy restaurant and brewery for the length of the shutdown. Customers can order a free pie at Töska; they just need to show staff their EBT cards.

816 Washington Ave.

Anyone can claim three soft pretzels when they present their EBT card at Center City Pretzel Co. The shop, located in the Italian Market, will give out food for as long as the stalemate continues.

1426 RT-70 E, Cherry Hill

This shop off Route 70 is giving out bags of bagels right before closing time Wednesdays through Sundays. It's a standing offer from 12:50-1 p.m. until the shutdown ends. Owner Andrew Cunningham said they had about nine customers on their first run this week, but "hope to see even more" as word spreads.

146 Bread St., 2200 E. Norris St.

Riverwards Produce, which sells fruits and veggies at its Old City and Fishtown shops, has pledged to assemble 200 boxes of food for distribution the second week of November. It's already raised over $4,000 to accomplish this goal, but is encouraging anyone who wants to get involved to reach out for more info.

1713 McKean St.

There's a new kind of EBT card at this corner market. Rowhouse Grocery is offering a "community card" that applies discounts to people impacted by the loss of SNAP benefits. Customers simply need to ask for it at checkout. Neighbors can also contribute to the card's pool at the register or online by buying a gift card; donors should designate "Community Card" as the recipient and info@rowhousegrocery.com as their email.

2031 S Juniper St.

Much like Riverwards Produce, South Philly Food Co-op is putting together boxes of foods to feed families during the shutdown. Each collection of pantry staples comes with enough items to feed a family of three for a week or one person for 3-4 weeks. The co-op is seeking donations to support this giveaway.

