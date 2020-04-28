More Culture:

April 28, 2020

Amazon Fire users can get Food Network Kitchen app free for one year

Subscription includes access to 80,000 recipes and live cooking shows with Valerie Bertinelli, Bobby Flay and others

Headshot - Virginia Streva
By Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff
Cooking Food Network
Amazon Fire Food Network Food Network Kitchen/Food Network

Amazon Fire TV and Fire tablet users can activate a free one-year subscription to the Food Network Kitchen app. The app offers live cooking classes and more than 80,000 recipes.

Have you been wanting to attempt a sourdough starter? Or how about the perfect soufflé? 

Amazon is giving its Fire TV and Fire tablet owners a chance to pick up a new hobby while much of the United States remains stuck at home. The online retailer is offering them a free one-year subscription to the Food Network Kitchen app. 

The app includes more than 2,300 on-demand cooking classes led by chefs such as Giada De Laurentiis, Guy Fieri, and Martha Stewart, and step-by-step tutorials.

The foodie app and Amazon are hosting "We Cook Together Weekend," a two-day series of live cooking classes this Saturday and Sunday. The live shows will be led by several Food Network stars, including Valerie Bertinelli, Bobby Flay, Tyler Florence and Alex Guarnaschelli. Each will feature a live Q&A session. 

The app previously had offered live cooking shows, but filming was suspended due to the COVID-19 crisis. 

The app, which includes more than 80,000 recipes, also allows users to purchase ingredients using Amazon Fresh, Instacart and Peapod. In the weeks ahead, the app will add a meal planning feature that enables users to select dishes and create a shopping list, according to Variety. The items then can be purchased through Amazon.

Fire users can activate the free subscription by downloading the app onto their devices and following the instructions on the screen. 

Don't have a Fire TV or tablet? The app is free for the first 60 days to all users. The subscription then costs $39.99 per year or $4.99 per month. It's available on iPhone, iPads, Echo Show and Android phones and tablets.  

Follow Virginia & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @vastreva | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Virginia's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Headshot - Virginia Streva

Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff

virginia@phillyvoice.com

Read more Cooking Food Network United States Cooking Classes Martha Stewart Amazon COVID-19 Recipes Apps Guy Fieri

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles 2020 draft grades
042820JalenHurts

Government

Gov. Murphy unveils 6-point plan to reopen New Jersey’s economy after coronavirus pandemic
042620_phil murphy.jpg

Health News

Are COVID-19 antibody tests accurate? Questions abound as scores hit market
Serology testing coronavirus

Eagles

Did the Eagles draft Jalen Hurts to be Carson Wentz' backup, or do they have bigger plans for him?
Jalen-Hurts_042720_usat

Movies

Philly-area indie movie theaters providing ways to stream indie films
Stream indie movies Philadelphia

Graduations

Facebook to stream a virtual graduation ceremony with Oprah, Miley Cyrus, Lil Nas X
Oprah Winfrey

Featured Homes

Limited - The Hopkinson House - 604 S Washington Square 2206-08

FOR SALE! The Hopkinson House - Combination of two adjacent units to create a deluxe 1 bedroom plus den, 2 bathroom with a balcony overlooking Washington Square and the Center City skyline; this home has incredible potential. 1,443 sf | $550,000
Limited - The Academy House - 1420 Locust Street - 12a

FOR SALE! The Academy House - 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom corner unit offering gorgeous north-facing city vistas, an expansive master suite, incredible natural light and ample entertaining space. 1,524 sf | $499,900
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved