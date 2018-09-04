Former Philadelphia police officer Ryan Pownall faces charges in on-duty fatal shooting of David Jones

This is a developing story and could be updated at any time.

Former Philadelphia police Officer Ryan Pownall will be charged Tuesday with criminal homicide, possession of an instrument of crime and reckless endangerment in the June 2017 fatal shooting of a man in the back.

At a press conference Tuesday morning, Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner announced the charges were the result of a year-long investigation. The victim, David Jones, was riding a dirt bike in North Philadelphia when Pownall, a white officer, frisked Jones, a black man, and felt a gun in his pocket. After a brief struggle for the firearm, Jones dropped it and ran unarmed from Pownall with his hands in the air. Pownall fired at least three shots at Jones.

The investigation found that "Jones was not a danger to anyone and that Jones's death was not necessary," according to a statement from the DA.

The shooting-related charges against an on-duty police officer in Philadelphia were the first in two decades, according to the Inquirer.

Pownall turned himself in on Tuesday. His arraignment has not yet been scheduled.



Below is the entire Tuesday morning press conference from Krasner.

"The duty of the District Attorney's Office is to represent the Commonwealth — every person in the Commonwealth—and do it justice, which includes speaking the truth, applying justice equally, and exercising power with restraint," Krasner said in a statement.

Pownall shot another black man in 2010 in the back while he was on duty. That man, Carnell Williams-Carney, remains paralyzed with the bullet still lodged in his back.

Pownall was a 12-year veteran of the force when he was fired shortly after Jones was killed. (Although he was briefly hired by the Philadelphia Parking Authority in June, the Inquirer reported.)

"This is a city like many other American cities where there has not been accountability for activity by police officers in uniform, especially when that activity involves violence against civilians," Krasner said during Tuesday's press conference.

John McNesby, president of Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #5 in Philadelphia, will join Pownall's family and supporters at a press conference at 2 p.m. Tuesday.

