Ice sculptures, chowder and beer will take over Manayunk for Founders Philly Freeze-Out

If you need a reason to leave the house in late January, Manayunk is offering one that involves ice sculptures, chowder and an excuse to wander Main Street with a beer in hand.

Founders Philly Freeze-Out returns Saturday, Jan. 31, turning Manayunk’s Main Street into a winter street festival from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The open-street event brings together public art, food, drinks and enough activity to keep people moving between stops instead of standing still in the cold.

Ice sculptures are the centerpiece. More than 20 will be installed throughout the neighborhood, with live carving demonstrations scheduled at several locations along Main Street. Rather than static displays, the carvings take shape throughout the day, giving visitors a chance to watch artists work in real time.

The day starts earlier for runners. A casual Freeze-Out Run begins at 9 a.m., offering a short group run before the main event gets underway. Participation is free, though advance registration is required.

Beyond the ice and food, the event includes a mix of family-friendly attractions, including a winter market, food trucks, a moonbounce, a walk-through igloo and a mobile gaming truck, along with shopping deals and Founders Brewing beer specials available at participating bars. A heated winter market near the Richards Apex lot offers a warm break from the cold, with local vendors selling handmade goods and small-batch food items.

The festival overlaps with the Manayunk Chowder Crawl, which runs from noon to 4 p.m. Ticket holders can sample chowder from participating restaurants, each offering its own take on the winter staple. Advance tickets start at $18.

Founders Philly Freeze-Out is free to attend, though food, drinks and chowder crawl tickets are sold separately. Portions of Main Street will be closed to traffic, including Grape and Cotton streets.

Saturday, Jan. 31 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Main Street in Manayunk

Philadelphia, PA 19127

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the editorial staff.





