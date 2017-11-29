More Events:

November 29, 2017

BYOB trolley tour offers new way to see holiday lights in Philly

Tour includes a stop at must-see Miracle on 13th Street

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Holiday lights in South Philly J. Fusco/Visit Philadelphia™

Many Philadelphia neighborhoods go all out at the holidays, creating spectacular presentations of lights and decorations. In South Philadelphia, neighbors pool resources to create amazing displays that attract people from down the street, across the city and even from other towns—all eager to get their fill of dazzling holiday spirit.

2018 UPDATE: Tickets for this year's BYOB Holiday Lights Tour will go on sale Monday, Sept. 17. Find out more information on the tour here, including the 2018 tour dates and times.

Last year, Founding Footsteps launched, offering BYOB trolley tours through Philly. This holiday season, the sightseeing tour company is offering a new, festive option.

BYOB Holiday Light Tours will take place on various dates in December and January. The first will take place Friday, Dec. 1, at 6:30 p.m.

The holiday trolley will travel through South Philly to the must-see Miracle on 13th Street and will also make a stop at Christmas Village, the open air German market in Center City.

Along the way, sip on hot chocolate provided by Shane Confectionery and Franklin Fountain, or enjoy the beer and wine you brought for the ride. The trolley will also play holiday music to make the tour even more festive.

Tickets are $35 per adult. Anyone under 21 must be accompanied by a guardian.

Founding Footstep's BYOB Holiday Light Tour

Select dates in December and January
$35 per person
Meet at 110 Market St.

