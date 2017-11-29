BYOB trolley tour offers new way to see holiday lights in Philly

Tickets for this year's BYOB Holiday Lights Tour will go on sale Monday, Sept. 17. Find out more information on the tour here , including the 2018 tour dates and times.

Last year, Founding Footsteps launched, offering BYOB trolley tours through Philly. This holiday season, the sightseeing tour company is offering a new, festive option.

BYOB Holiday Light Tours will take place on various dates in December and January. The first will take place Friday, Dec. 1, at 6:30 p.m.

The holiday trolley will travel through South Philly to the must-see Miracle on 13th Street and will also make a stop at Christmas Village, the open air German market in Center City.

Along the way, sip on hot chocolate provided by Shane Confectionery and Franklin Fountain, or enjoy the beer and wine you brought for the ride. The trolley will also play holiday music to make the tour even more festive.

Tickets are $35 per adult. Anyone under 21 must be accompanied by a guardian.

Select dates in December and January

$35 per person

Meet at 110 Market St.

