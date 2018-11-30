More Health:

November 30, 2018

These four-ingredient vegan brownies will be your go-to recipe for holiday parties

They're healthy, quick and suitable for nearly all dietary restrictions

Carroll - Headshot, Bailey King.
By Bailey King
PhillyVoice Staff
Be the hero of every holiday party you attend with these easy four-ingredient vegan and gluten-free brownies.

Picking what dish to make for a holiday party can be tough, especially since simply buying something makes you look, well, lazy. Not everyone is a wizard in the kitchen, but there are simple dishes with limited ingredients and instructions that even the least-skilled chefs can accomplish. 

The Minimalist Baker's four-ingredient vegan brownies, which take a mere 30 minutes from start to finish, are the perfect example. Plus, they're vegan and gluten-free, which is great since you never know what sort of diets people at a party might be rocking, and people will think you're super-hip for toting a healthy-ish baked good. And best of all, you won't look like the sellout that brings a box of cookies — or worse, a bag of chips — from the grocery store. 

MORE HEALTHY EATING: Protein bar hack turns healthy snack into dessert

All you need for this recipe is salted peanut butter, coconut oil, cocoa powder and dates. The recipe calls for two cups of dates, which is a good amount, but that is exactly what gives these easy brownies their rich and fudgy texture — in one naturally sweetened package. You'll blend these ingredients together in a food processor and throw them in a 350-degree oven for 15 minutes, or until the edges of the brownies are slightly dry. 

Of course, you could step up this recipe with the addition of vegan chocolate chips — which are fairly accessible at most grocery stores, especially in Philadelphia — and walnuts, which manage to turn ordinary sweets into something worthy of a holiday dessert table. 

Just look how delicious and easy these brownies are to make:

The Minimalist Baker has tons of healthier, vegan and oftentimes gluten-free recipes you can peruse here. Plus, she has a whole page dedicated to holiday worthy treats, appetizers, sides and main dishes here — all of which requiring 10 ingredients or less, one bowl or take 30 minutes or less to prepare. Perfect for a busy holiday season! 

