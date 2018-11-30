These four-ingredient vegan brownies will be your go-to recipe for holiday parties

Picking what dish to make for a holiday party can be tough, especially since simply buying something makes you look, well, lazy. Not everyone is a wizard in the kitchen, but there are simple dishes with limited ingredients and instructions that even the least-skilled chefs can accomplish.

The Minimalist Baker's four-ingredient vegan brownies, which take a mere 30 minutes from start to finish, are the perfect example. Plus, they're vegan and gluten-free, which is great since you never know what sort of diets people at a party might be rocking, and people will think you're super-hip for toting a healthy-ish baked good. And best of all, you won't look like the sellout that brings a box of cookies — or worse, a bag of chips — from the grocery store.

All you need for this recipe is salted peanut butter, coconut oil, cocoa powder and dates. The recipe calls for two cups of dates, which is a good amount, but that is exactly what gives these easy brownies their rich and fudgy texture — in one naturally sweetened package. You'll blend these ingredients together in a food processor and throw them in a 350-degree oven for 15 minutes, or until the edges of the brownies are slightly dry.

Of course, you could step up this recipe with the addition of vegan chocolate chips — which are fairly accessible at most grocery stores, especially in Philadelphia — and walnuts, which manage to turn ordinary sweets into something worthy of a holiday dessert table.

Just look how delicious and easy these brownies are to make:

The Minimalist Baker has tons of healthier, vegan and oftentimes gluten-free recipes you can peruse here. Plus, she has a whole page dedicated to holiday worthy treats, appetizers, sides and main dishes here — all of which requiring 10 ingredients or less, one bowl or take 30 minutes or less to prepare. Perfect for a busy holiday season!