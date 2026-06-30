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June 30, 2026

Franklin Fountain is selling Statue of Liberty sundaes for $17.76

The Old City ice cream parlor is making a small batch of 250 for the semiquincentennial.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink ice cream
Franklin Fountain special Provided image/Franklin Fountain

The Torch of Liberty sundae is a new special at Franklin Fountain, arriving in time for America's 250th birthday on July 4.

Fresh off its charcuterie board ice cream experiment, Franklin Fountain is rolling out a sundae "torch" for the Fourth of July.

The treat is a blend — or melting pot, if you will — of lemon-lime sorbet, vanilla bean ice cream, mango sorbet and raspberry compote. It's finished with whipped cream and served in a green cup that you can grip and hoist like the Statue of Liberty herself. But this special isn't quite as permanent as that monument. 

MORE: Bellevue Hotel's new restaurant is an inventive ode to Thomas Edison

Franklin Fountain is making just 250 Torch of Liberty sundaes to commemorate the semiquincentennial for the nation's 250th anniversary. They are available now through sell out, and each cost $17.76. A junior version, without the torch cup, goes for $13.

That's not the only holiday-themed special at Franklin Fountain. Taking a cue from the 13 colonies, the Old City scoop shop has teamed up with its neighbor Shane Confectionery to form a more perfect union of chocolate and frozen dairy. The historic candymaker, with Franklin Fountain, is bringing back its discontinued single-origin chocolate ice cream for a collaborative Liberty Bell bar. It's molded to look like the real thing, and coated in Shane Confectionery's dark chocolate with a cherry center.

Finally, Franklin Fountain is also offering its take on the Fish House Punch, an 18th-century rum cocktail concocted by the Schuylkill Fishing Company social club. The ice cream parlor has left the liquor out of its version, which combines black peach tea, lemon and spices. Customers have the option to add seltzer.

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Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice

Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff

kristin@phillyvoice.com

Read more Food & Drink ice cream Philadelphia Philadelphia 250 America250 Fourth of July Old City

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