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March 30, 2026

Ice cream inspired by a charcuterie board? Franklin Fountain introduces 'experimental' flavors

The Old City scoop shop is debuting a new monthly program that features themed limited-batch desserts in flights and pints.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink ice cream
Franklin Fountain charcuterie Provided image/Aversa PR

Franklin Fountain will drop brie, fig, olive oil and other charcuterie-themed ice cream flavors Friday.

For the many (dozens? disturbed few?) who have wondered how charcuterie would taste as a frozen dessert, Franklin Fountain has the answer.

The Old City scoop shop is launching a new monthly program of themed "experimental" flavors, which will be available exclusively as pints and flights. Its first slate is inspired by the components of a charcuterie board, though thankfully not the meats. Brie, Moliterno, fig, olive oil, caramelized garlic toffee and elderberry goat cheese are the six new picks for April. 

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The first four will be sold together as a flight starting Friday, with caramelized garlic toffee available as a pint. Two weeks later, the elderberry goat cheese pint will debut. The ice creams will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis in extremely limited quantities — 32 pints for each designated flavor and just 15 flights.

"A few years back when I was working in our candy kitchen I was tasked with making caramelized garlic toffee for our Halloween chocolate box," chef Franny Zehmer said in a statement. "I was thoroughly surprised at how it turned out. A playful combination of savory and sweet that I couldn’t get out of my head. For this ice cream, I used that very same toffee recipe and used the butter I caramelized the garlic in for a brown butter garlic base."

Franklin Fountain will continue to roll out unusual treats each month through the spring and summer. Tea snobs can look forward to a flight of hydrangea, London fog, chai and honeysuckle ice creams next. Other future themes include baked goods (banana bread, pomegranate scones, lemon bar, blueberry cobbler) for June and herbs (basil, sage, rosemary, thyme) for August. Caprese pints, made with Zehmer's own mozzarella, will drop in May. 

Release details for each new batch will be posted on Franklin Fountain's social media a few days before its official debut. The shop will run through 26 new flavors, making this, in a way, another semiquincentennial project. The founding fathers would be so proud.

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Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice

Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff

kristin@phillyvoice.com

Read more Food & Drink ice cream Philadelphia Charcuterie Old City

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