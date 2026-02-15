More Events:

February 15, 2026

Solve a murder at The Franklin Institute during a Feb. 28 scavenger hunt

Teams will use their smartphones to navigate museum exhibits and solve clues during the two-hour mystery game.

Teams will explore exhibits and solve clues during the Feb. 28 “Murder at the Franklin Institute” scavenger hunt, a two-hour, phone-based mystery game produced by Watson Adventures.

A murder-mystery scavenger hunt organized by Watson Adventures will bring an interactive storyline to The Franklin Institute on Saturday, Feb. 28.

“The Murder at the Franklin Institute Scavenger Hunt” is a two-hour game that uses the museum as its backdrop. The fictional premise centers on a scavenger hunt host found dead at the base of the giant Ben Franklin statue, leaving behind only the game he created and a series of cryptic documents.

Participants work in teams, using their smartphones to access clues and navigate exhibits. Questions are tied to what players observe in galleries such as Body Odyssey and Wondrous Space, with coded messages gradually revealing more of the mystery.

Tickets for the Feb. 28 public hunt cost $19 per adult and do not include admission to The Franklin Institute, which must be purchased separately. Organizers recommend bringing at least two fully charged smartphones per team and comfortable shoes.

The Murder at the Franklin Institute Scavenger Hunt

Saturday, Feb. 28 at 2 p.m.
The Franklin Institute
222 N 20th Street
Philadelphia, PA 19103
$19 for adults
Museum admission purchased separately

