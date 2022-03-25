More Events:

March 25, 2022

Franklin Institute's 'Science After Hours' returns with cabaret-themed party

Attendees can take in tango lessons, watch circus acts and explore the museum's exhibits

Pat Ralph Headshot
By Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff
Franklin Institute Science After Hours

Attendees to the Franklin Institute's 'Science After Hours' party on April 1 are encouraged to wear their fanciest clothes.

The Franklin Institute is kicking off its 2022 "Science After Hours" series with a Moulin Rouge-themed celebration on Friday, April 1.

"Science After Hours: Spectacular Spectacular" will feature an array of performances and activities inspired by the late night cabaret scene – but with a Philadelphia twist. It runs from 8-11 p.m.

The Philadelphia Argentine Tango School will host tango lessons and the Philadelphia School of Circus Arts will put on aerial acrobatics, tightwire, plate-spinning and hula hoop acts. Snacktime Philly, a 10-piece brass band, also will perform. 

Attendees can win prizes by playing Bingo and take in the Sights and Sounds Sights Revue variety show, which features a revolving science demonstration. 

The Fels Planetarium will be turned into the Starlight Lounge and feature music that reflects the way the sound of space was interpreted by 1960s science fiction films. There also will be a cash bar with themed cocktails and food. 

Attendees are encouraged to dress up in their fanciest clothes. All of the museum's exhibits and galleries will be open. So will the roof deck, weather permitting. 

Tickets are $40 in advance and $45 at the door. Members can purchase tickets for $35. Only adults ages 21 and over can attend.

The Science After Hours" series will continue with a "Summer Ball" on June 24, "Fright at Night" on Oct. 28 and "Flannel & Frost" on Dec. 9. Ticket prices and hours are the same.

"Science After Hours 2022"

Friday, April 1
8-11 p.m. | $35-$45
The Franklin Institute
222 N. 20th St., Philadelphia, PA 19103

