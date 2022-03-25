Franklin Institute's 'Science After Hours' returns with cabaret-themed party

March 25, 2022
The Franklin Institute is kicking off its 2022 "Science After Hours" series with a Moulin Rouge-themed celebration on Friday, April 1.
"Science After Hours: Spectacular Spectacular" will feature an array of performances and activities inspired by the late night cabaret scene – but with a Philadelphia twist. It runs from 8-11 p.m.
The Philadelphia Argentine Tango School will host tango lessons and the Philadelphia School of Circus Arts will put on aerial acrobatics, tightwire, plate-spinning and hula hoop acts. Snacktime Philly, a 10-piece brass band, also will perform.
Attendees can win prizes by playing Bingo and take in the Sights and Sounds Sights Revue variety show, which features a revolving science demonstration.
The Fels Planetarium will be turned into the Starlight Lounge and feature music that reflects the way the sound of space was interpreted by 1960s science fiction films. There also will be a cash bar with themed cocktails and food.
Attendees are encouraged to dress up in their fanciest clothes. All of the museum's exhibits and galleries will be open. So will the roof deck, weather permitting.
Tickets are $40 in advance and $45 at the door. Members can purchase tickets for $35. Only adults ages 21 and over can attend.
Are you ready to experience something spectacular??@johnnyshowcase, Philadelphia Argentine Tango School, @PhillyCircus, @hotpeasandbutta and @SNACKTIMEPHILLY are working with us to create a night you'll never forget! https://t.co/4rIE3Q2w1f pic.twitter.com/5585gaDIoI— The Franklin Institute (@TheFranklin) March 24, 2022
The Science After Hours" series will continue with a "Summer Ball" on June 24, "Fright at Night" on Oct. 28 and "Flannel & Frost" on Dec. 9. Ticket prices and hours are the same.
Friday, April 1
8-11 p.m. | $35-$45
The Franklin Institute
222 N. 20th St., Philadelphia, PA 19103
