Le Dîner en Blanc pop-up picnic will expand to Atlantic City this summer

Le Dîner en Blanc, the popular Parisian-themed pop-up event where guests dress in all white, is heading to the Jersey Shore for the first time.

The annual outdoor dinner party will be held in Atlantic City this June. Philadelphia's organizers said that the decision to expand was made to complement the picnic's 10th anniversary in the city.

Specific dates for when Le Dîner en Blanc will take place in Atlantic City remain unknown and the location isn't unveiled until attendees arrive at the party site with a volunteer group leader.

"Le Dîner en Blanc is a celebration of fine food, friendship, community and public space," Le Dîner en Blanc Atlantic City and Philadelphia Organizer Natanya DiBona said in a statement. "Hosting the event in Atlantic City offers us the unique opportunity to highlight the city’s rich history while gathering guests for an elegant meal."

Waiting list sign-ups are now open for both Atlantic City and Philadelphia. Those who are interested in attending must enter an email address and name in order to be placed on the event's Phase 3 list. Registration will begin in May and guests must sign up separately for both parties, event organizers said.

The first 500 guests who sign up on the Atlantic City waiting list receive a Phase One invitation, which guarantees a spot for two people to the event.

Phase One registration is typically reserved for the previous year's attendees, members of the organization and group leaders. Phase Two signups are for those who are recommended by Phase One members. The third and final sign-up phase is first come, first serve.

Le Dîner en Blanc was created by François Pasquier in Paris, France in 1988. It started as a picnic with a small group of friends but continually grew every year. The event has expanded to more than 140 cities in 40 countries with thousands of participants. Music and entertainment accompany the festivities too.

The rain-or-shine party requires attendees to bring their own folding tables, chairs and tableware. While most choose to pack their own meal, prepared food is available for purchase from a caterer at the event. Guests are asked to only drink champagne or wine.

Philly had its first Le Dîner en Blanc in August 2012 at the Swann Fountain in Logan Square. The event has since been held in other public spaces like Rittenhouse Square, Boathouse Row and Dilworth Park.