Art-ish at Philadelphia Museum of Art to feature live demonstrations, exhibits and music

Artists, musicians and chefs from around the city will all be coming together for a unique event at The Philadelphia Museum of Art next weekend.

Art-ish will take place at the museum after-hours from 8 p.m. until midnight on Saturday, March 26. Guests will get a chance to see several exhibits, as well as artisans working in real time. There will also be live music from some of Philly's favorite DJs, a dance floor, an open bar and food. The party is for those ages 21 and over and tickets are on sale for $75.

​​The event is about "bridging the gap between traditional art forms and modern culture," said organizer Raheem Manning.

Artists who will be giving live demonstration include James Boyle, an illustrator who made a Philly-themed deck of tarot cards that included landmarks like the museum's own Rocky statue and a portrait of Flyers mascot Gritty. He will be drawing vignettes of popular scenes from around the city at the main store on the museum's ground floor.

Germantown-based jewelry maker Devin McNutt will be showcasing her technique for making accessories out of recycled tin at the American Gallery store. Her work is mostly made from metal packaging for items like tea and cookies manufactured in England in the 1960s and 1970s.

Street poet Marshall James Kavanaugh will be writing custom, on-the-spot poetry from his typewriter.

A potter from Media named Kristen Buck will demonstrate how to make hand-painted ceramics. Her work features coffee mugs, wall murals and incense holders that marry "the concepts of death and magic."

Musicians who will be providing live music for the dance floor include singers Beano French and Seraiah Nicole. Beano, who grew up in West Philly, mixes classic R&B with new hip-hop and has performed alongside popular names like Ty Dolla $ign. Nicole combines poetry with her signature soulful vocals and hosts open mics across the city to support the Black arts community.

The event will have an open bar in addition to whiskey and rum tastings, courtesy of Strivers’ Row Distillery – Philly's first Hispanic-owned distillery and the smallest commercial distillery in the country. Guests will also have an opportunity to learn about Black-owned wine brands from Zachary Harris of Washington D.C.'s Ikavina Wine and Spirits.

There will also be food available, including hors d'oeuvres.

Desserts will be provided by Porco’s Porchetteria and the Small Oven Pastry Shop, two businesses that operate out of the same storefront at 2204 Washington Avenue.

Cloud Cups will also be there to serve its gelato and sorbet that is infused with CBD, a non-psychoactive chemical found in cannabis.

Saturday, March 26, 2022

8 p.m. to 12 a.m. | $75

Philadelphia Museum of Art

2600 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy., Philadelphia, PA 19130