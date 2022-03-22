More Events:

March 22, 2022

Kalaya Thai Kitchen to host brunch benefiting Ukrainian refugees

The BYOB meal includes five courses and a dessert from James Beard Award finalist Chutatip Suntaranon

PhillyVoice Staff
Kalaya Thai Ukraine Brunch Kalaya Thai Kitchen/Facebook

Kalaya Thai Kitchen is hosting a brunch Sunday to benefit World Central Kitchen, a nonprofit feeding Ukrainian refugees in Poland. The image above shows a bowl of Kalaya's colossal crab fried rice.

Kalaya Thai Kitchen typically only serves dinner, but it's making an exception this weekend to raise money for Ukraine. 

The restaurant is hosting a Sunday brunch, with 80% of the proceeds benefiting World Central Kitchen, a nonprofit providing meals to Ukrainian refugees in Poland. 

"It's just completely devastating to see everything happening in Ukraine right now," said Chutatip "Nok" Suntaranon, the restaurant's chef and owner. "So many people in the Philadelphia community have been doing amazing things to help those affected, and it all just really inspired me to do something."

The BYOB brunch runs from noon to 2 p.m. and includes five courses and a dessert. It costs $75 per person. 

The menu will include Kamon Jeen Nam Ya Pu, a crab curry served with rice noodles; Khao Mok Nua, a rice dish seasoned with turmeric; and a panna cotta made with coconut milk. 

Last week, Suntaranon was named as a finalist for the James Beard Foundation's 2022 best chef in the Mid-Atlantic award. 

Suntaranon's recipes from southern Thailand, where she grew up, have been garnering critical acclaim since the restaurant opened in 2019.

Since then, Suntaranon has worked hard to expand her business. She opened a Thai market down the street from the restaurant in 2020 and plans to open a second Kalaya location in Fishtown. 

People looking to attend Sunday's brunch must make reservations online.

Brunch to benefit Ukraine

Sunday, March 27Noon to 2 p.m. | $75Thai Kalaya746 S. 9th St., Philadelphia, PA 19147

noah@phillyvoice.com

