August 17, 2018

PHOTOS: Diner en Blanc 2018

With 5,500 attending this year – the largest Diner en Blanc in the country – guests explored one of the city's most iconic landmarks

By HughE Dillon
PhillyVoice Contributor
Diner En Blanc Events
Dillon - Dner en Blanc at City Hall HUGHE DILLON/for PhillyVoice

At 9:15 p.m., sparklers are lit to signify the end of dinner, and the beginning of the dance party at the 7th Annual Diner en Blanc held in Philadelphia at Dilworth Park on Aug. 16, 2018.

The location of Philly's 7th annual Diner en Blanc was kept secret until hours before the event was held outside Philadelphia City Hall at Dilworth Park on Thursday, Aug. 16, where thousands of guests donned all-white and dressed to impress. 

They brought their own chairs, tables and food and Diner en Blanc is considered a chic and fun pop-up event celebrated in more than 80 cities and 35 countries and is one of the best-kept "viral" secrets. 

Last night, Philadelphians enjoyed live music, DJs, dancing and light shows. Below is a photo gallery from the night by Philly's own HughE Dillon. 

Dillon - Dner en Blanc at City HallHUGHE DILLON/for PhillyVoice

Diners at the 7th Annual Diner en Blanc held in Philadelphia at Dilworth Park on Aug. 16, 2018.


Dillon - Dner en Blanc at City HallHUGHE DILLON/for PhillyVoice

Fox 29's Alex Holley and Mike Masco at 7th Annual Diner en Blanc held in Philadelphia at Dilworth Park on Aug. 16, 2018.


Dillon - Dner en Blanc at City HallHUGHE DILLON/for PhillyVoice

At 9:15 p.m., sparklers are lit to signify the end of dinner, and the beginning of the dance party at the 7th Annual Diner en Blanc held in Philadelphia at Dilworth Park on Aug. 16, 2018.


Dillon - Dner en Blanc at City HallHUGHE DILLON/for PhillyVoice

Ajoa Abrokwa and Rashidah Hasan at the 7th Annual Diner en Blanc held in Philadelphia at Dilworth Park on Aug. 16, 2018.


Dillon - Dner en Blanc at City HallHUGHE DILLON/for PhillyVoice

Helen Tran and Kim Vo at the 7th Annual Diner en Blanc held in Philadelphia at City Hall on Aug. 16, 2018.


Dillon - Dner en Blanc at City HallHUGHE DILLON/for PhillyVoice

5,500 attended the 7th Annual Diner en Blanc held in Philadelphia at City Hall on Aug. 16, 2018.


Dillon - Dner en Blanc at City HallHUGHE DILLON/for PhillyVoice

Kareem E. Thomas, American Reading Company, Tiffany Thomas, Cortney Nichols and Tisa Wright at the 7th Annual Diner en Blanc held in Philadelphia at City Hall on Aug. 16, 2018.


Dillon - Dner en Blanc at City HallHUGHE DILLON/for PhillyVoice

Bernadette and Todd Tolson have attended several Diner en Blanc's including Washington D.C., Richmond Va. ,and now the 7th Annual Diner en Blanc held in Philadelphia at Dilworth Park outside City Hall on Aug. 16, 2018.


Dillon - Dner en Blanc at City HallHUGHE DILLON/for PhillyVoice

Sheila Hess, City Representative and Jordan Paranti, Visit Philly at 7th Annual Dner en Blanc held in Philadelphia at City Hall on Aug. 16, 2018.


Dillon - Dner en Blanc at City HallHUGHE DILLON/for PhillyVoice

John Ebersole, Poet with Conni McDonnell, Touchs at the 7th Annual Diner en Blanc held in Philadelphia at Dilworth Park outside City Hall on Aug. 16, 2018.


Dillon - Dner en Blanc at City HallHUGHE DILLON/for PhillyVoice

Joe McFetridge and Davida Janae at the 7th Annual Diner en Blanc held in Philadelphia at City Hall on Aug. 16, 2018.


HughE Dillon
PhillyVoice Contributor

