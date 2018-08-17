PHOTOS: Diner en Blanc 2018

The location of Philly's 7th annual Diner en Blanc was kept secret until hours before the event was held outside Philadelphia City Hall at Dilworth Park on Thursday, Aug. 16, where thousands of guests donned all-white and dressed to impress.

They brought their own chairs, tables and food and Diner en Blanc is considered a chic and fun pop-up event celebrated in more than 80 cities and 35 countries and is one of the best-kept "viral" secrets.

Last night, Philadelphians enjoyed live music, DJs, dancing and light shows. Below is a photo gallery from the night by Philly's own HughE Dillon.

HUGHE DILLON/for PhillyVoice Diners at the 7th Annual Diner en Blanc held in Philadelphia at Dilworth Park on Aug. 16, 2018.

HUGHE DILLON/for PhillyVoice Fox 29's Alex Holley and Mike Masco at 7th Annual Diner en Blanc held in Philadelphia at Dilworth Park on Aug. 16, 2018.

HUGHE DILLON/for PhillyVoice At 9:15 p.m., sparklers are lit to signify the end of dinner, and the beginning of the dance party at the 7th Annual Diner en Blanc held in Philadelphia at Dilworth Park on Aug. 16, 2018.

Ajoa Abrokwa and Rashidah Hasan

Helen Tran and Kim Vo

5,500 attended the 7th Annual Diner en Blanc

Kareem E. Thomas, American Reading Company, Tiffany Thomas, Cortney Nichols and Tisa Wright

Bernadette and Todd Tolson have attended several Diner en Blanc's including Washington D.C., Richmond Va.

Sheila Hess, City Representative and Jordan Paranti, Visit Philly

John Ebersole, Poet with Conni McDonnell, Touchs