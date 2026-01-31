More Events:

Free Library’s Black History Month events spotlight culture, creativity and community across Philly

Highlighted programs at Cecil B. Moore Library include waist bead workshops, author-led storytime, collage art sessions and hands-on STEM activities.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Black History Month Free Library of Philadelphia
Thom Carroll/For PhillyVoice

The Free Library of Philadelphia is hosting a monthlong lineup of Black History Month programs, including workshops, author events and hands-on STEM activities at branches across the city.

Several highlighted programs will take place at the Cecil B. Moore Library as part of the series, titled “Our Roots Reach Further: 1776 to Tomorrow,” which centers Black history and culture through hands-on workshops, storytelling and programs spotlighting innovation, healing and creative expression.

Among the highlighted programs is the Queen Imperial Waistbeads Workshop, set for Monday, Feb. 2, at 4 p.m. The session explores the history and cultural significance of waist beads across African traditions and includes a guided beading tutorial. Advance registration is required and space is limited.

On Saturday, Feb. 7, author Jamilah Thompkins-Bigelow will host a special storytime at 11 a.m. featuring “Abdul’s Story,” highlighting imagination and representation in children’s literature. Later that day at 1 p.m., artist Doriana Diaz will lead “Collage as Healing for Black History Month,” an art workshop focused on reflection and collective creativity through collage and bookmaking.

The series continues Thursday, Feb. 12, at 3:30 p.m., with the Black Inventors Builders Lab, an interactive program spotlighting Black innovators through hands-on activities. A STEM-focused edition of the Builders Lab will take place Thursday, Feb. 19, at 3:30 p.m.

Additional Black History Month programs will be offered throughout the month at Free Library locations citywide. Some events may have limited capacity. A full schedule and registration details are available at freelibrary.org/programs/black-history-month.

Black History Month Programming at Cecil B. Moore Library

Various Dates
Cecil B. Moore Library
2320 Cecil B. Moore Ave.

Philadelphia, PA 19121

