More Health:

May 23, 2019

This free website grades health-focused books on accuracy, healthfulness

Red Pen Reviews serves to combat the spread of health literature inaccuracies

Carroll - Headshot, Bailey King.
By Bailey King
PhillyVoice Staff
Wellness Books
health book reviews Syd Wachs/Unsplash

This website will help you wade through the inundated world of health and wellness information.

These days it can be tricky for people looking to get healthier to navigate all of the information — some accurate, some not — on the internet and in books. It’s easy for a rational person to get caught up in some sort of quick-fix supplement scheme after scrolling websites and hashtags.

Not even books are safe from health literature that ranges from inaccurate to harmful.

That’s where Red Pen Reviews swoops in. This peer-reviewed health literature rating platform comes suggested by Seattle Times wellness writer Carrie Dennett, who spoke to Stephan Guyenet, Ph.D, the founder of Red Pen Reviews.

RELATED READ: This brutally honest diet- and fitness-focused Instagram account provides expert insight

“Like many people, I’m frustrated by these competing claims and I want to know who’s right, or at least who is making scientifically persuasive arguments and citing evidence accurately,” Guyenet tells Dennett.

According to their website, Red Pen Reviews serves to provide informative and unbiased health book reviews for free to those interested, which have been thoughtfully scoured by reviewers with a masters degree or higher. It’s also worth noting that reviews are currently funded by reader donations only.

“We exist to help consumers distinguish between books that are evidence-based and will promote health, and those that aren’t evidence-based and may harm health,” the website reads.

Red Pen scores books based on scientific accuracy, reference accuracy and healthfulness. Within each of these categories, there are several other criteria rated which is then averaged out into the book’s total score.

Check out the books Red Pen has reviewed in the past here, and considered referencing their reviews as you pick up health-focused books. Or, see how their reviews measure up against must-read health book lists, like this one from Well and Good

Carroll - Headshot, Bailey King.

Bailey King
PhillyVoice Staff

bailey@phillyvoice.com

Read more Wellness Books United States Healthy Living Diets

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

5 Eagles breakout candidates in 2019
052219DallasGoedert

Courts

Philly District Attorney files appeal for new trial and judge for Meek Mill case
Meek Mill appeal Krasner

Television

Jason Segel spotted in Philly ahead of shooting AMC anthology series here
Jason Segel Philadelphia AMC

Sixers

The Sixers should not take Tobias Harris' free agency plans for granted
021118_Tobias-Harris_usat

Review

Movie review: 'Aladdin' remake mostly succeeds- except for Will Smith
Mena Massoud and Naomi Scott in Aladdin

Addiction

Penn Medicine drastically cuts opioid prescriptions for some cancer patients
Carroll - The Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved