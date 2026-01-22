ALT 104.5’s free Winter Jawn concert returns with Lit, Emo Night Brooklyn and more

ALT 104.5’s annual Winter Jawn is set to return this winter with a free outdoor concert featuring a mix of national and local alternative acts.

The show takes place Saturday, Feb. 21, at Stateside Live!, located near Philadelphia’s sports complex. The event begins at 2 p.m. and is open to the public with ticket registration required.

This year’s lineup includes Lit, The Paradox, Bike Routes, Edgehill and John Faye, along with Emo Night Brooklyn DJ sets with Alex Mac. The event has become a seasonal staple for Philadelphia’s alternative music fans, drawing crowds for an all-ages outdoor show in South Philly.

Free tickets will be available starting Friday, Jan. 23, at 10 a.m. through ALT1045Philly.com.

Saturday, Feb. 21 at 2 p.m.

Doors open at 1 p.m.

Stateside Live!

1100 Pattison Ave.

Philadelphia, PA 19148

Free with registration

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the editorial staff.