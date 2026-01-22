More Events:

January 22, 2026

ALT 104.5’s free Winter Jawn concert returns with Lit, Emo Night Brooklyn and more

The outdoor show hits Stateside Live! on Feb. 21 with a mix of alternative, pop-punk and emo favorites.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Entertainment Concerts
iHeartMedia - Lit Provided Courtesy/iHeartMedia

Lit is set to perform at ALT 104.5’s free Winter Jawn concert on Feb. 21 at Stateside Live in South Philadelphia.

ALT 104.5’s annual Winter Jawn is set to return this winter with a free outdoor concert featuring a mix of national and local alternative acts.

The show takes place Saturday, Feb. 21, at Stateside Live!, located near Philadelphia’s sports complex. The event begins at 2 p.m. and is open to the public with ticket registration required.

This year’s lineup includes Lit, The Paradox, Bike Routes, Edgehill and John Faye, along with Emo Night Brooklyn DJ sets with Alex Mac. The event has become a seasonal staple for Philadelphia’s alternative music fans, drawing crowds for an all-ages outdoor show in South Philly.

Free tickets will be available starting Friday, Jan. 23, at 10 a.m. through ALT1045Philly.com

ALT 104.5's Winter Jawn 2026

Saturday, Feb. 21 at 2 p.m. 
Doors open at 1 p.m.
Stateside Live!
1100 Pattison Ave.
Philadelphia, PA 19148
Free with registration

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the editorial staff.

PhillyVoice Media Events

Read more Entertainment Concerts Philadelphia Stateside Live!

Videos

Featured

Pet Show - Kids with Alpaca

Greater Philly Pet Expo returns with dogs, cats and alpacas
Camden County - Freedom Award Recipients

Camden County honors 11 community leaders with 2026 Freedom Medals

Just In

Must Read

Government

Phil Murphy signs one immigration bill, vetoes two others on way out

Immigration bills murphy

Entertainment

ALT 104.5’s free Winter Jawn concert returns with Lit, Emo Night Brooklyn and more

iHeartMedia - Lit

Senior Health

'Super agers' have genetic advantages against Alzheimer's disease

Super Agers Alzheimers

Food & Drink

Philly dining scene racks up 13 James Beard nominations

Kalaya James Beard 26

Entertainment

Bucks County Playhouse announces 2026 season with ‘Rent,’ ‘South Pacific’ and more

Bucks County Playhouse

Sixers

5 Sixers thoughts: Jared McCain's brutal return to G League; a trade target to replace him in guard mix

Jared-McCain-Sixers-12.28.25-NBA.jpg

© 2026 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved