Freight train derails in Whitemarsh Township prompting precautionary evacuations

A freight train derailed in Whitemarsh Township on Monday morning, causing road closures and evacuations of some residents in the Montgomery County community just outside of Philadelphia, police said.

The 40-car CSX train derailed near Joshua and Flourtown roads around 4:50 a.m., police said. Joshua Road has been closed to traffic between Stenton Avenue and Flourtown Road since 5 a.m. At least 16 train cars fell off the tracks and some tankers appeared to have smashed into each other, NBC10 reported.

Whitemarsh Township Police said silicone pellets spilled from some of train cars. The pellets pose no hazard to the community. No injuries have been reported. The cause of the derailment remains under investigation, but CSX said it may have been weather-related.

Preliminary reports had been that one of the train cars that derailed contained hazardous materials, but CSX said none of those materials were exposed.

Residents were evacuated from about a dozen homes and several businesses near the 5000 block of Camburn Road, out of precaution, and officials said Monday morning they do not believe additional evacuations will be necessary.

Hazmat teams were called to the scene shortly after 5 a.m., along with personnel from Montgomery County's Department of Public Safety and CSX and Norfolk Southern officials. Norfolk Souther owns the section of train tracks where the train derailed.

This story is developing. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.