Three teens attempted to light illegal firecrackers inside Fresh Grocer in East Germantown, police say

Philadelphia police are searching for three teenagers who allegedly tried to ignite powerful M-100 and M-80 firecrackers inside a Fresh Grocer store in East Germantown on Tuesday afternoon.

The incident happened shortly after 5 p.m. at 5301 Chew Ave., near the campus of La Salle University.

A member of the grocery's security team called police to report three teens dressed in black attempting to light what appeared to be sticks of dynamite, police said. The explosives were taken by store security and the three juveniles fled.

The police department's bomb squad responded to the store and recovered 18 explosives to be analyzed. No injuries were reported, police said.

On Wednesday morning, investigators said the explosives had been identified as illegal M-100 and M-80 firecrackers. Although M devices are commonly called quarter sticks of dynamite, they do not contain nitroglycerin or other chemicals often found in dynamite and don't pack as much explosive power. M-100s, sometimes called salutes, contain about nine grams of pyrotechnic flash powder, significantly above the federal limit of 50 milligrams for consumer fireworks. They are not made commercially.



In recent years, M-100s and M-250s have been used to break into ATMs in Philadelphia, according to authorities who have investigated those incidents. The federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives says M-100s can severely damage the face, arms and body. M-80s pose risks to fingers, hands and eyes when mishandled.

Police said the teenagers were between 16 and 19 years old.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Philadelphia Police tip line at (215) 686-8477. Tips can be submitted anonymously by filling out an online form.