Live music and artmaking headline Friday Night: Black History Month Edition at the Philadelphia Art Museum

The Philadelphia Art Museum'’s Friday Night series will celebrate Black artists and culture during a special Black History Month edition, featuring live music, interactive artmaking and pay-what-you-wish admission.

Indigo Ensemble will perform in the Great Stair Hall, blending live instrumentation with electronic elements from DJ Cvgbird, Youba Cissokho, Tacuma Bradley and Faith the violinist throughout the evening. Attendees can also take part in a pop-up studio session with Philly Drawing Club and artist Oluwafemi, or contribute to a collaborative tape artwork inspired by "Julie Mehretu: In Focus" in Gallery 251.

Community organizations including Get Fresh Daily, Sable, BlackStar and Treehouse Books will be on site, and food and drinks will be available for purchase.

Admission is pay what you wish, and tickets are available online.

Friday, Feb. 13 from 5-8:30 p.m.

Philadelphia Art Museum

2600 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy.

Philadelphia, PA 19130

Pay what you wish admission

