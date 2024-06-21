Beat the heat with frozen cocktails at these Philly bars and restaurants

As the city heats up this summer, bars and restaurants are doing their best to keep people cool by offering cocktails and mocktails that are fun, fruity and, most importantly, frozen.

Here's a roundup of some of the Philadelphia establishments serving classic frozen drinks — like margaritas, Frosé and Piña Coladas — and more unique icy beverages, like frozen espresso martinis:

1840 Benjamin Franklin Parkway

Located at the top of The Logan hotel in Logan Square, Assembly Rooftoop Lounge offers a Frosé with strawberry and lemon, as well as another rotating frozen cocktail option.