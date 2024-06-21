More Culture:

June 21, 2024

Beat the heat with frozen cocktails at these Philly bars and restaurants

From margaritas to espresso martinis, here's where to cool down with icy drinks this summer.

Franki Rudnesky
By Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff
frozen cocktail philadelphia Franki Rudnesky/PhillyVoice

This summer, many Philly bars and restaurants are serving frozen cocktails and mocktails to help people cool off. Above, the 'Something Sweet' frozen tequila cocktail at Uptown Beer Garden.

As the city heats up this summer, bars and restaurants are doing their best to keep people cool by offering cocktails and mocktails that are fun, fruity and, most importantly, frozen.

Here's a roundup of some of the Philadelphia establishments serving classic frozen drinks  like margaritas, Frosé and Piña Coladas  and more unique icy beverages, like frozen espresso martinis:  

MORE: Here are tips to keep pets safe in the sweltering heat

Assembly Rooftop Lounge

1840 Benjamin Franklin Parkway

Located at the top of The Logan hotel in Logan Square, Assembly Rooftoop Lounge offers a Frosé with strawberry and lemon, as well as another rotating frozen cocktail option. 

Bolo

2025 Sansom St.

Bolo, a Latin American dining room and rum bar in Rittenhouse Square, offers several variations on the Piña Colada, including a Blue Colada and a version with overproof rum.

Dock Street South

2118 Washington Ave.

The brewery's Point Breeze location is offering a rotating frozen beverage option that can be served without alcohol or with the customer's choice of liquor. Dock Street South kicked off the season with a lemonade slushie flavor.

El Vez 

121 S. 13th St.

The trendy Mexican restaurant in Center City serves frozen blood orange and strawberry margaritas by the glass or pitcher.

Fat Tuesday 

431 South St.

The South Street outpost of the New Orleans-inspired chain pours frozen cocktails into cups of varying sizes and (outlandish) shapes. Flavors include electric lemonade, Piña Colada, peach Bellini and margarita.

Garage 

100 E. Girard Ave.; 1231 E. Passyunk Ave.

Garage, which has bars in Fishtown and Passyunk and is known for serving cocktails in "fun bags," has a Watermelon Frosé on the menu, made with rosé, vodka, watermelon, Red Bull and lemonade. 

Manatawny Still Works

1321 N. Lee St.; 1603 E. Passyunk Ave.

Manatawny Still Works' tasting rooms in Fishtown and Passyunk are offering seasonal slushies, otherwise known as "Frozen Bois," made daily with in-house juices, syrups and spirits. The flavors will rotate throughout the season. 

Middle Child Clubhouse 

1232 N. Front St.

The Fishtown neighborhood hangout has a "Philly Chilly" Strawberry Swirl Piña Colada, made with rum, pineapple, coconut and grapefruit. It's only on the "Night Drinks" menu, though, meaning it's available after 3 p.m.

Philadelphia Distilling 

25 E. Allen St.

Philadelphia Distilling's Fishtown tasting room is serving a seasonal frozen cocktail called the "Tell-Tale Heart" — a nod to the eerie tale that Edgar Allan Poe wrote while living in Philly. The drink is made with dry gin, Crème de Cacao, mint coconut and raspberry.

PHS Pop Up Garden 

1438 South St.; 106 Jamestown Ave.

The Pennsylvania Horticultural Society's Pop Up Gardens, located on South Street and in Manayunk, offer several frozen cocktails including the Piña Colada, Mojito, "Gritty" Margarita, Negroni, Strawberry Water Ice and Blueberry Cosmo. The Piña Colada is also available as a mocktail.

Uptown Beer Garden 

1500 John F. Kennedy Blvd.

The Center City beer garden is open for the season, along with its Kedera Tiki Bar concept, and is offering frozen cocktails poured into tall, palm tree-inspired cups. Frozen drinks include the "Frozo Espresso" espresso martini, "Not Your Mama's Daiquiri" strawberry daquiri, "Something Sweet" tequila drink and "Gettin' Twisted" whiskey lemonade.

