March 26, 2024

PHS Pop Up Gardens open for the season on Friday

The outdoor venues will return to Manayunk and South Street on March 29, operating daily until at least Halloween.

By Kristin Hunt
PHS Pop Up Gardens Provided image/Pennsylvania Horticultural Society

PHS's pop-up garden bars open at Manayunk and South Street (pictured above) for another season Friday. Both locations will offer sandwiches, snacks, beer, wine and cocktails.

Flowers will bloom and chicken tenders will sizzle at the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society's two pop-up garden bars, which officially open for the season on Friday.

The PHS Pop Up Gardens will set up shop at 106 Jamestown Ave. in Manayunk and 1438 South Street just west of Broad. Both locations open at noon on Friday, March 29, with a selection of drinks, sandwiches and snacks — plus water bowls and treats for furry friends. They will also, naturally, feature greenery throughout their outdoor spaces, including an expanded selection of native North American plants at the Manayunk spot.

MORE: Attic Brewing Co. to host two days of wrestling ahead of WrestleMania 40

The South Street pop-up, meanwhile, is celebrating its 10th season with a special $10 cocktail every month between May and September. The bar will also offer frozen drinks in the colors of the rainbow, ranging from a Tang-forward "Gritty marg" to a bright blueberry cosmo.

Each month, green thumbs can gather at either location for a free plant swap; the exchange is held on the first Monday of the month at Manayunk and first Tuesday at South Street. Composting workshops, botanical watercolor classes and free classical music concerts are also on the calendar, with some details TBD.

The gardens will be open every day through at least Oct. 31, and PHS will extend the timeframe if the weather holds. The hours for the Manayunk location are 5-10 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 12 p.m. to 12 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m on Sundays. The South Street spot will be open 5-10 p.m. Mondays through Wednesdays, 5-11 p.m. Thursdays, 12 p.m. to 12 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 12-9 p.m. Sundays.

