Gabby’s Dollhouse Live! brings the hit Netflix series to the stage in Philly

Gabby's Dollhouse Live! brings the colorful world of the hit Netflix preschool series to the stage with an original musical adventure for young fans and their families.

The touring production, which is visiting more than 130 cities, stops in Philly on Jan. 29 at The Met. The live show features Gabby, Pandy Paws and other familiar characters in a story built around music, movement and audience participation.

The production uses oversized puppets, bright staging and songs from the series, including “Hey Gabby,” “Sprinkle Party,” “Music In You” and “You Can’t Spell Meow Without Me,” creating an energetic, kid-friendly experience geared toward preschool and early elementary-age audiences.

Thursday, Jan. 29 at 6 p.m.

The Met Philadelphia

858 N Broad St.

Philadelphia, PA 19130

Tickets: Start at $41.75

