January 12, 2026

Game ball, three stars, and snap count analysis: Wild Card Round, Eagles vs. 49ers

The snaps from the Wild Card loss to the 49ers tell the story of the Eagles' season, and offer a look into their offseason.

By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
As in many other games this season, Saquon Barkley had some success in the first half, and then not so much in the second half.

In their Wild Card Round loss to the San Francisco 49ers, the Philadelphia Eagles played 73 snaps on offense and 59 snaps on defense. Let's just get right to the snap counts, some notes, and some special recognition.

Disclaimer: My comments will be brief this week, with the Eagles' locker room cleanout day being today, and all the post-mortem stuff I have to get to.

Quarterback

• 73 snaps: Jalen Hurts

Notes: Both quarterbacks were affected by the heavy winds, but certainly Hurts did not have a great day throwing the football. Just as alarmingly, he looks like he has lost a step as a runner.

Running back

• 62 snaps: Saquon Barkley

• 8 snaps: Tank Bigsby

• 3 snaps: Will Shipley

Notes: Barkley had 26 carries for 106 yards. As has happened in other games this season, the run game was effective for one half, but when the 49ers started packing the box it stalled and the Eagles didn't have counter answers in the passing game.

Wide receiver

• 73 snaps: A.J. Brown

• 67 snaps: DeVonta Smith

• 38 snaps: Jahan Dotson

• 21 snaps: Darius Cooper

Notes: I'm like 80 percent certain this was Brown's last game as an Eagle.

Tight end

• 67 snaps: Dallas Goedert

• 20 snaps: Grant Calcaterra

• 5 snaps: Kylen Granson

• 1 snap: Cameron Latu

Notes: Goedert had 4 catches for 33 yards and a TD, plus a rushing TD. There's a chance we also saw Goedert's last game as an Eagle.

Offensive line

• 73 snaps each: Jordan Mailata, Landon Dickerson, Cam Jurgens

• 72 snaps each: Tyler Steen, Fred Johnson

• 2 snaps: Matt Pryor

Notes: After the game Dickerson acknowledged that he was affected all season by an assortment of injuries, and that this was his hardest season as a pro.

Edge defenders

• 52 snaps: Jaelan Phillips

• 29 snaps: Nolan Smith

• 28 snaps: Jalyx Hunt

• 7 snaps: Brandon Graham

Notes: The fact that Phillips consistently led the edges in snaps played tells me that he will be a high re-signing priority this offseason.

Interior defensive line

• 58 snaps: Jalen Carter

• 38 snaps: Moro Ojomo

• 29 snaps: Jordan Davis

• 12 snaps: Byron Young

Notes: Carter played all but one snap. There's perhaps an argument that Carter's inevitable contract extension might not be as lucrative as it would have been if he had a better season. But ultimately, I think the Eagles won't screw around and they'll get that done.

Linebacker

• 59 snaps: Zack Baun, Nakobe Dean

• 1 snap: Jihaad Campbell

Notes: The team loves Dean on and off the field, but they also have Campbell waiting in the wings. Dean's situation this offseason should be an interesting one.

Cornerback and safety

• 59 snaps each: Quinyon Mitchell, Cooper DeJean, Reed Blankenship

• 58 snaps: Marcus Epps

• 37 snaps: Adoree' Jackson

• 3 snaps: Michael Carter

• 1 snap each: Kelee Ringo, Sydney Brown

Notes: Mitchell had a tough opening series, but he bounced back (and then some), picking off Brock Purdy twice, and forcing a fumble that prevented the Niners a shot at a field goal attempt at the end of the first half.

Three stars 🤩

⭐⭐⭐: Quinyon Mitchell: Mitchell was probably the Eagles' best player this season, and he was a rare player who made big plays against the Niners.

🌟🌟: Jalen Carter: Carter got pressure all day. He had a sack, and he forced a quick throw on one of Mitchell's INTs.

✨: Jordan Davis: Christian McCaffrey had a good day as a receiver, but the Niners got nothing on the ground, and Davis was a big part of that.

Game ball 🏈

  1. Week 1, vs. Cowboys: Jalen Hurts
  2. Week 2, at Chiefs: Andrew Mukuba
  3. Week 3, vs. Rams: Jordan Davis
  4. Week 4, at Buccaneers: Quinyon Mitchell
  5. Week 5, vs. Broncos: DeVonta Smith
  6. Week 6, at Giants: Dallas Goedert
  7. Week 7, at Vikings: Jalen Hurts
  8. Week 8, vs. Giants: Saquon Barkley
  9. Week 10, at Packers: Jaelan Phillips
  10. Week 11, vs. Lions: Vic Fangio
  11. Week 12, at Cowboys: A.J. Brown
  12. Week 13, vs. Bears: A.J. Brown
  13. Week 14, at Chargers: Jalyx Hunt
  14. Week 15, vs. Raiders: Brandon Graham
  15. Week 16, at Commanders: Saquon Barkley
  16. Week 17, at Bills: Jalen Carter
  17. Week 18, vs. Commanders: Jalyx Hunt
  18. Wild Card Round, vs. 49ers: Quinyon Mitchell

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Eagles snap counts

