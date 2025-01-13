Game ball, three stars, and snap count analysis: Wildcard Round, Eagles vs. Packers

In their Wild Card Round win over the Green Bay Packers, the Philadelphia Eagles played 60 snaps on offense and 66 on defense. Let's just get right to the snap counts, and some notes.

Quarterback

• 60 snaps: Jalen Hurts

Notes: Hurts did not play well on Sunday. He was hesitant to let it rip, he missed some throws (most notably the deep ball to A.J. Brown on the Brotherly Shove trick play), and the offense had a long stretch in the second quarter during which the offense produced nine yards on four drives.

That said, he never came close to putting the ball in harm's way, he made a nice check at the line on the Dallas Goedert touchdown, and he ran the ball as if he hadn't just been concussed.

I think we're going to see a lot of bad analysis of Hurts over the next week. There will be people who go too far in their criticisms of him, and some who make excuses for him. The latter can be seen in this video from Dan Orlovsky, who tries to make the point that Hurts had no open receivers.

At the 0:44 mark, Orlovsky points to Saquon Barkley running a wheel route and says "covered." He is most certainly not "covered." That is a throw every NFL quarterback should be excited to make. If you want to argue that Barkley's route here is wasted because Hurts' progressions begin at the top of the screen and he doesn't reasonably have a chance to get to Barkley, and you can show your work on that, OK, fine. But don't tell your followers that Barkley is covered when he is very much open for a TD.

The Eagles won on Sunday because the defense was awesome. That's fine for now, and maybe in the Divisional Round, too. But at some point when their competition gets stiffer, Hurts is going to have to be a reason the team wins and not just allow the rest of his teammates to do the heavy lifting.