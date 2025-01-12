Handing out 10 awards from the Eagles-Packers playoff game

The Philadelphia Eagles won a grimy, gritty game in the Wild Card Round of the NFL Playoffs on Sunday evening over the Green Bay Packers, 22-10. As always, win, lose, or tie, we hand out 10 awards.

1) The 'Body Bag Game' Award 💀: The Eagles' defense

The Eagles had the No. 1 defense in the NFL during the regular season, and they're building an identity as a physical unit. I thought the signature physical play from this game was Nolan Smith taking on a block by Packers LG Elgton Jenkins, and just burying him.

Jenkins, who some believe is the Packers' best offensive lineman, left with a stinger after that play and did not return. His two replacements combined for four holding penalties the rest of the game.

In addition to losing Jenkins, the Packers also lost WRs Jayden Reed and Romeo Doubs, RB Josh Jacobs, and C Josh Myers. By the end of the game, much of the Packers' offense was unrecognizable.

2) The 'Brandon Graham Premature Bust Label' Award 👤: Nolan Smith

In addition to the aforementioned physical play, Smith had two sacks, one of which he left Packers RT Zach Tom in the dust.

Smith was labeled a bust by some after his disappointing rookie season, but he has become a good starter in his second season, and has improved as the season has progressed.

3) The 'Finally' Award 😌: Darius Slay and Quinyon Mitchell

During the regular season, Eagles cornerbacks had zero INTs. Against the Packers, they got two. Darius Slay got the first one on gorgeous coverage on a deep shot to Dontayvion Wicks.

Quinyon Mitchell had a bunch of near-INTs this season, and he finally got his late in the game:

Slay said he almost cried after Mitchell's INT.

Of his own pick, Slay said, "My pick was smooth... that thing was nice. I was like, 'Oh s*** Slay, this m*****f***** right here in front of you' and then I just caught that m*****f*****."

The man is a wordsmith.

4) The 'He's Here, He's There, He EveryF*******Where Award 🥷: Zack Baun

Baun received the most votes among all linebackers in All-Pro voting, and his magical season carried over into the playoffs.

Admittedly, the following throw by Jordan Love was awful, but there's also something to be said for always being around the football, which has been Baun's M.O. all season.

What a find he was this offseason.

5) The 'Set the Tone' Award 😠: Oren Burks

Burks delivered a monster hit on the very first play of the game, forcing a Keisean Nixon fumble.

Jeremiah Trotter Jr. outmuscled some Packers in the ensuing pile and it was Eagles ball right off the bat.

Three plays later...

Oren Burks, Jeremiah Trotter Jr., and Jahan Dotson accounted for the game's first score, just as we all predicted.

6) The 'Huge Loss' Award 😔: Nakobe Dean

Dean left the game with a knee injury, was carted off the field, and then was very quickly ruled out for the rest of the game. To be determined what the severity of Dean's injury is, but it feels like it's of the long-term variety.

Like Nolan Smith, Dean made major strides this season and developed into a plus starter.

7) The 'Inner Excellence' Award 🧘‍♂️: A.J. Brown

It was revealed during this game that A.J. Brown reads on the sideline during games, lol.

He has highlighted excerpts!

The real winner here is Jim Murphy, author of the book Brown was reading, "Inner Excellence." That guy is going to wake up tomorrow morning to a couple hundred book sales.

Eagles fans taking to the review section of that book on Amazon is entirely unsurprising.

8) The 'New Record Chase' Award 🏃: Saquon Barkley

Barkley finished with 25 carries for 119 yards. He would have had a lot more if he hadn't slid to kill the rest of the clock at the end of the game:

Barkley needed 101 rushing yards Week 18 to break Eric Dickerson's single-season rushing record. He passed that Sunday night.

Barkley now has 2,124 combined regular season and playoff rushing yards. He is 352 rushing yards shy of Terrell Davis' 2,476 combined regular season and playoff rushing yards in 1998.

9) The 'Bully' Award 👹: Dallas Goedert

Goedert had the offensive highlight of the game when he took a short pass from Jalen Hurts, and stiff-armed a defender all the way to the end zone:

Goedert finished with 4 catches for 47 yards.