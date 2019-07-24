More Health:

July 24, 2019

Ever wonder where generic drugs get their names?

It's pretty much just two women who name the 200-plus drugs that come out every year

Carroll - Headshot, Bailey King.
By Bailey King
PhillyVoice Staff
Alternative Medicine Prescription Medicine
Carroll - Pills Medication Prescription Drugs Stock Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Medication stock photo.

Generic prescriptions allow patients to get the medicines they need at a lower price, without sacrificing the quality of treatment because, as we know, generic drugs are required by the FDA to be nearly identical to their name-brand counter parts. 

One place they differ significantly is their names. The brand name Viagra, a drug used to treat erectile dysfunction, is known in generic form as sildenafil. Effexor, an antidepressant, has a generic equivalent, venlafaxine. Zantac, a stomach ulcer medication, has a less-polished generic name: ranitidine.

Memorable brand names are usually developed by marketing teams, but who comes up with the scientific-sounding, often difficult to pronounce names for generic prescription drugs? Stephanie and Gail in Chicago.

RELATED READ: Is it OK to shop generic when it comes to prescription medicine?

According to the Los Angeles Times, generic drug names are curated by the United States Adopted Names (USAN) program, a department within the American Medical Association composed of two women, Stephanie Shubat and Gail Karet, both scientists.

The pair’s naming process is as follows: They develop names for each of the nearly 200 annual drug applications, then their recommendations go to the five-member USAN Council, which meets twice a year, according to the Times.

The names Shubat and Karet come up with are based on classifications of drugs and chemical relationships — the “stems” of drug names that treat similar symptoms typically sound the same or resemble each other, the LA Times explains.

By the way, generic names with the letters W, K, H, J and Y are typically avoided to prevent confusion in foreign countries. With this rule, the scientists tell the Times that there’s a growing shortage of generic names after the 11,000 used over the last 50 years.

Check out the Times' full story on how generic drugs are named here

Carroll - Headshot, Bailey King.

Bailey King
PhillyVoice Staff

bailey@phillyvoice.com

Read more Alternative Medicine Prescription Medicine United States Generic Drugs Prescriptions

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Opinion

Natalie Egenolf: By letting Tyreek Hill play, NFL continues to prove it only pretends to care about domestic abuse
Tyreek-Hill-Cheifs-ESPYs_072419_USAT

Immigration

Irishman has called Philly area home since '07, but ICE wants to send him back
Keran and Keith Byrne

Children's Health

FDA launches first-ever teen-focused e-cigarette prevention TV ads
fda real cost vaping campaign

Eagles

Doug Pederson has the enviable task of figuring out how to feed many mouths in his loaded offense
072219DougPederson

Movies

Sylvester Stallone could bring Rocky out of retirement for a new TV series and movie
Sylvester Stallone brings Rocky out of retirement

Family-Friendly

Meet baby sharks at Adventure Aquarium in Camden
Adventure Aquarium shark

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved