Geoff Collins leaving Temple football for Georgia Tech's head coaching job

Temple can’t seem to hold on to its best and brightest — football coaches, that is.

Now-former Temple football head coach Geoff Collins is leaving North Philly for Georgia Tech’s head coaching job. Georgia Tech, based in midtown Atlanta, announced its new hire Friday morning.

Collins was born just outside of Atlanta. He was a graduate assistant at Georgia Tech from 1999 to 2001, and then in 2006 was the Yellow Jackets’ director of player personnel. His clear connections to the area made him a front-runner, and by Thursday night he’d emerged as the clear leading candidate.

In his two years as Temple’s head coach, his first head coaching job, Collins went 15-10, including an 8-4 record in 2018. The team went 7-1 in American Athletic Conference play in 2018, its sole loss coming to undefeated No. 8 UCF.

The Owls reached back-to-back bowl games under Collins, including this year’s Independence Bowl against Duke. Collins won’t coach Temple in the bowl game.

Collins, of course, was hired after Matt Rhule left Temple to try and jump-start Baylor’s football program following back-to-back 10-win seasons and Temple’s conference championship in 2016, its first conference title since 1967.

Interestingly, Temple hosts Georgia Tech next season.

Georgia Tech is expected to introduce Collins at a press conference Friday afternoon at 5:00 p.m.

