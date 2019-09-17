More Sports:

September 17, 2019

Giants bench Eli Manning, name Daniel Jones their new starting quarterback

By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
If photographers aren't building a vast library of Eli Manning - Daniel Jones lookalike photos like the one above while they still can, they are failing humanity.

The New York Giants have benched starting quarterback Eli Manning for the second time in his career, and named rookie sixth overall pick Daniel Jones the new starter.

Over the last six seasons, Manning had a record of 38-57 in 95 starts, and was one-and-done in a blowout loss the one year during that span in which the Giants made the playoffs. In two games in 2019, Manning went 0-2, bringing his career record to 116-116. He'll avoid a career losing record, for now.

Manning was never a great quarterback, but at one time he was at least a top-half-of-the-league starter, with two improbable Super Bowl runs under his belt. However, in recent years, he has indisputably been bad starting quarterback.

Over that same six-year span noted above, 36 quarterbacks had at least 1,000 passing attempts. Here's where he ranks in some basic stats among that group:

 Eli ManningStat Rank 
 Completion percentage62.4% 24 
 TD percentage4.2 26 
 INT percentage2.7 32 
QB rating 85.9 30 
 Yards per attempt6.96 30 


The stats aside, it was pretty easy to see on the eye test that Manning is cooked. 

Still, this offseason, the Giants had an opportunity to release Manning and save $17,000,000. Instead, they kept him on the roster, and he'll count for $23,200,000 on their cap, now as a backup.

Enter Daniel Jones, a player the Giants were roundly criticized for drafting with the sixth overall pick in this year's draft. Jones had a great preseason, and clearly looked like a better player than Manning. Still, the Giants went through the charade of playing Manning for two weeks, and they're now 0-2, not that they were going anywhere this year anyway.

Jones gives Giants fans a reason to watch. His first opponent will be the Buccaneers, on the road in Tampa this Sunday.

