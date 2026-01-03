Ginger can add zing to your recipes and help boost your overall health

Incorporating ginger into your diet can spice up your life during the dull, dark days of winter. It may help improve your overall health, too.

The knobby root of the plant has been used since ancient times for medicinal purposes, including the treatment of nausea, bloating and other digestive issues, as well as pain and inflammation. Ginger's health benefits and medicinal properties stem from compounds it contains called gingerols.

Gingerols have been shown to reduce bloating, gas and constipation. Research also shows ginger can help alleviate nausea and vomiting caused by chemotherapy and can help pregnant women cope with morning sickness.

"Ginger tea is a very helpful after-dinner tea as it can help soothe your gut," Amanda Sauceda, a nutrition lecturer at California State University, Long Beach, recently told VeryWell Health.

Anti-inflammatory properties contained in ginger may be effective for treating muscle soreness, menstrual cramps and migraines by either eating it or rubbing it on the skin.

Ginger also is rich in antioxidants known as polyphenol compounds and may help fight stress-related diseases.

So what are the best ways to incorporate it into your diet?

Health experts recommend eating about 1 teaspoon of ground ginger, or a 1-inch piece of fresh ginger, each day for overall benefits, the New York Times reports.

Grated ginger or ginger powder are key ingredients of many Asian dishes, including this miso carrot soup recipe from VeryWell Health.

A variety of ginger tea products also are available to buy. But it is easy and inexpensive to make your own ginger water by adding 1 1/2 teaspoons of grated ginger root to 4 cups of boiling water and allowing it to steep for 5 to 10 minutes. Then strain the liquid to catch the ginger pieces and drink hot or refrigerate to enjoy cold.

Ready-made ginger shots are available at Target, Trader Joe's and various online retailers, though they can be a bit unpleasant to swig down.

A variety of brands of ginger-flavored kombucha, a fermented drink promoted for antioxidant properties, also are available in stores and online.