Golden Nugget Atlantic City launches hotel renovation project

Golden Nugget Atlantic City has launched a multimillion-dollar renovation project to upgrade its hotel rooms and suites.

The hotel, casino and marina — located at 600 Huron Avenue — will unveil "transformative hotel upgrades" to the furniture, bathrooms, corridors and overall color palette. The first phase of the renovation project kicked off this month and is scheduled to be completed by May. Golden Nugget will then move on to additional phases of hotel remodeling.

“We are eager to launch this new, multi-phased hotel renovation project for our Atlantic City Casino property,” Tom Pohlman, Golden Nugget general manager, said in a release. “We are excited continue to enhance our property and unveil a refreshed and elevated room product that guests will enjoy.”

The updated rooms will feature all-new designer furniture and lounge seating in "soothing neutral tones," according to the Golden Nugget team. There will also be new flooring and light fixtures, including accent sconces and contemporary floor fixtures.

Bathroom upgrades include spacious walk-in showers enclosed in glass, with deluxe showerheads and backlit mirrors over large vanity sinks. Technological upgrades in the room include the addition of integrated USB and USB-C outlets by each bed.

Golden Nugget Atlantic City, which is located on the Frank S. Farley Marina, offers over 700 guest rooms and suites, plus restaurants, a casino, bars, lounges and a spa. Along with the upcoming remodel, other recent upgrades at the Golden Nugget property including the addition of Mexican eatery Dos Caminos, the redesign of the Chart House restaurant and upgrades to meeting spaces and the casino floor.

Check out some renderings of the hotel renovations below:

Provided Image/Golden Nugget Atlantic City The hotel corridors will be remodeled as part of the multimillion-dollar renovation project at Golden Nugget Atlantic City.

Provided Image/Golden Nugget Atlantic City When the first phase of hotel renovations are completed at Golden Nugget, the rooms will feature all-new furniture and light fixtures.

Provided Image/Golden Nugget Atlantic City The Golden Nugget room renovations will include backlit mirrors and large vanity sinks in the bathrooms.