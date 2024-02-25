More Culture:

February 25, 2024

Golden Nugget Atlantic City launches hotel renovation project

The multimillion-dollar project will upgrade the casino hotel's rooms and suites with new furniture and remodeled bathrooms

Franki Rudnesky
By Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff
Entertainment Casinos
golden nugget atlantic city renovations Provided Image/Golden Nugget Atlantic City

Golden Nugget Atlantic City is renovating its hotel rooms and suites as part of a multimillion-dollar project. Above, a rendering of a remodeled hotel room.

Golden Nugget Atlantic City has launched a multimillion-dollar renovation project to upgrade its hotel rooms and suites.

The hotel, casino and marina — located at 600 Huron Avenue — will unveil "transformative hotel upgrades" to the furniture, bathrooms, corridors and overall color palette. The first phase of the renovation project kicked off this month and is scheduled to be completed by May. Golden Nugget will then move on to additional phases of hotel remodeling.

MORE: Philly restaurateur Michael Schulson to open two eateries in Atlantic City's Ocean Casino Resort

“We are eager to launch this new, multi-phased hotel renovation project for our Atlantic City Casino property,” Tom Pohlman, Golden Nugget general manager, said in a release. “We are excited continue to enhance our property and unveil a refreshed and elevated room product that guests will enjoy.”

The updated rooms will feature all-new designer furniture and lounge seating in "soothing neutral tones," according to the Golden Nugget team. There will also be new flooring and light fixtures, including accent sconces and contemporary floor fixtures. 

Bathroom upgrades include spacious walk-in showers enclosed in glass, with deluxe showerheads and backlit mirrors over large vanity sinks. Technological upgrades in the room include the addition of integrated USB and USB-C outlets by each bed.

Golden Nugget Atlantic City, which is located on the Frank S. Farley Marina, offers over 700 guest rooms and suites, plus restaurants, a casino, bars, lounges and a spa. Along with the upcoming remodel, other recent upgrades at the Golden Nugget property including the addition of Mexican eatery Dos Caminos, the redesign of the Chart House restaurant and upgrades to meeting spaces and the casino floor.

Check out some renderings of the hotel renovations below:

golden nugget hotel corridorProvided Image/Golden Nugget Atlantic City

The hotel corridors will be remodeled as part of the multimillion-dollar renovation project at Golden Nugget Atlantic City.

golden nugget hotel room renovation photoProvided Image/Golden Nugget Atlantic City

When the first phase of hotel renovations are completed at Golden Nugget, the rooms will feature all-new furniture and light fixtures.

golden nugget renovation bathroom 1Provided Image/Golden Nugget Atlantic City

The Golden Nugget room renovations will include backlit mirrors and large vanity sinks in the bathrooms.

golden nugget renovation bathroom 2Provided Image/Golden Nugget Atlantic City

The upgraded bathrooms in Golden Nugget hotel rooms will feature spacious walk-in showers, enclosed in modern glass, with deluxe showerheads.


Follow Franki & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @wordsbyfranki | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Franki Rudnesky

Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff

franki@phillyvoice.com

Read more Entertainment Casinos Philadelphia South Jersey Casino Jersey Shore Renovations Hotel Hotels Atlantic City

Videos

Featured

Purchased - A young woman getting vaccinated at the doctor's office

It’s not too late to get vaccinated for the flu, COVID-19, and RSV
Limited - Philadelphia Ballet - Giselle - Main Image 2024

'Giselle' haunts and delights for the Philadelphia Ballet’s 60th Season

Just In

Must Read

Transportation

I-95 South to close for 36 hours in late February as capping project continues
Penns Landing Park

Sponsored

Philadelphia Union Foundation launches mental health awareness initiative for youth soccer players
Purchased - young boy playing soccer

Opioids

'Fourth wave' of opioid epidemic crashes ashore, propelled by fentanyl and meth
Opioid Epidemic Fourth Wave

Movies

Penn Relays documentary explores history, cultural significance of annual track meet at Franklin Field
Penn Relays Documentary

Phillies

Phillies position battles to watch in spring training
Phillies-camp-competition-Pache-Cave_022224_USAT

Weekend

A polar plunge and Girl Scout Cookie beer pairings: Your weekend guide to things to do
Weekend guide Philly Phreeze

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved