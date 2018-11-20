More Events:

November 20, 2018

Goose Island's Bourbon County Stout to be released Black Friday in Philly

Seven of this year's eight variants will be on tap

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Goose Island's Bourbon County Stout to be released Black Friday in Philly Courtesy of/Goose Island

Goose Island's Bourbon County Stout is a favorite among craft beer lovers.

Black Friday is a big day for shoppers looking to score a deal, but it's also significant for beer lovers. 

Pioneer of bourbon barrel-aged beer, Chicago's Goose Island, releases its famous Bourbon County Stout the day after Thanksgiving.

In Chicago, thousands are expected to stand outside Binny's Beverage Depot to get their hands on the eight different variants available this year.

Seven of the Bourbon County Stout variants will be available on tap at Philly's Goose Island Brewhouse. It opened in the Fishtown neighborhood in March.

This year, orange-chocolate is a new flavor and coffee barleywine replaces coffee stout.

Goose Island is expecting hundreds to show up to the timed tappings in Philly. Below is the schedule. 

11 a.m.– 2018 Bourbon County Coffee Barleywine
1 p.m. – 2018 Bourbon County Midnight Orange
3 p.m. – 2018 Bourbon County Reserve
5 p.m. – 2018 Bourbon County Bramble Rye
7 p.m. – 2018 Bourbon County Vanilla

Original Bourbon County Stout and Bourbon County Wheatwine will be available all day, beginning at 10 a.m. To get the Proprietor's Bourbon County, you'll have to go to Chicago.

To pair with the beers, there will be brunch specials until 3 p.m. at the Brewpub. Dishes include Bourbon County French toast, chipped beef, brisket hash, tofu scramble and a brunch burger. 

Black Friday at Goose Island Brewhouse

Friday, Nov. 23
Beginning at 10 a.m. | Pay-as-you-go
1002 Canal St., Philadelphia, PA 19123
(215) 560-8181

