February 02, 2026

Philly had three winners at the Grammy Awards — Will Yip, Andre Harris and Christian McBride

Pop star Sabrina Carpenter was nominated in 6 categories, including album of the year, but left without any trophies.

By Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff
Rock producer Will Yip, above, was among three Philly artists that won Grammy awards on Sunday night. The others are jazz musician Christian McBride and songwriter Andre Harris. Yip was recognized for his work with the rock band Turnstile.

A trio of Philadelphia artists — jazz bassist Christian McBride, producer Will Yip and songwriter Andre Harris — took home hardware at the 68th Grammy Awards on Sunday night, but pop star Sabrina Carpenter went home empty-handed. 

Carpenter was nominated for six Grammys, including record of the year ("Manchild"), album of the year ("Man's Best Friend") and song of the year ("Manchild"). Kendrick Lamar and Sza won record of the year for "Luther," and Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell won song of the year for "Wildflower." Album of the year went to Bad Bunny's "DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS," the first Spanish album winner in the category.

McBride, a CAPA graduate, won best jazz performance for "Windows (Live)" alongside Chick Corea and Brian Blade. He also won best large jazz ensemble album for "Without Further Ado, Vol. 1" with the Christian McBride Big Band. He was nominated for best jazz instrumental album for his work "Trilogy 3 (Live)," also with Chick Corea and Brian Blade, but lost that category. 

Yip, a Central High School alum and an indie rock producer with a studio in South Philly, was credited for producing Turnstile's 2025 album "Never Enough." The group won best rock album and best metal performance for "Birds." The Baltimore-based band was nominated for five awards, and became the first group to be nominated for rock, alternative and metal categories in the same year. 

Harris, a songwriter and producer, received a nod for his work on Kehlani's "Folded," which won best R&B song. Harris was last nominated for a Grammy in 2005  for his work on Usher's "Confessions" and Alicia Keys' "The Diary of Alicia Keys." Both albums were nominated for album of the year but lost to Ray Charles' "Genius Loves Company."

Carpenter, a Bucks County native, performed a rendition of her hit song "Manchild" during the ceremony. She was among several other artists with Philly ties that were nominated for Grammys. Germantown jazz collective Sun Ra Arkestra, the Philadelphia Orchestra and its conductor Yannick Nézet-Séguin, University of Penn graduate John Legend and Upper Darby saxophonist Immanuel Wilkins all lost in their respective categories. 

