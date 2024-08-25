More Health:

August 25, 2024

Apple juice sold at Walmart recalled due to arsenic levels

The 8-ounce Great Value apple juice bottles were sold in six packs in stores in 27 states, including Pennsylvania and New Jersey, the FDA said.

Due to levels of inorganic arsenic, the FDA has recalled more than 9,500 cases of Great Value apple juice bottles, which were sold at Walmart stores in 27 states, including Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware.

Apple juice sold at Walmart has been recalled because it was found to contain inorganic arsenic levels above the action level set in industry guidance, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Walmart has pulled more than 9,500 cases of the Great Value 8-ounce apple juice bottles, which were sold in six packs in 27 states, including Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware, the FDA said. The "Best if Used by" date of the juice is Dec. 28, 2024 and the UPC code is 0-78742-29655-5.

The recall was issued on Aug. 15, but was updated on Friday to Class II, which the FDA defines as, "a situation in which use of, or exposure to, a violative product may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences or where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote."

Arsenic is an element and naturally occurring mineral that's found widely in the environment, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It can enter food during processing — like when contaminated water is added to a food or when processing aids for filtering juices contain arsenic, the FDA said. Inorganic arsenic is generally more toxic than organic arsenic, according to the CDC.

Symptoms of immediate arsenic poisoning include nausea, vomiting and diarrhea, according to Cleveland Clinic. Long-term exposure can lead to skin changes, like darkening and lesions, and has also been affiliated with increased risks of skin, bladder and lung cancers, and cardiovascular disease. 

