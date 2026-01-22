More Events:

January 22, 2026

Greater Philly Pet Expo returns with dogs, cats and alpacas

The family-friendly pet showcase features animal shows, shopping and adoptions March 6-8 at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Expos Pets
Pet Show - Kids with Alpaca Provided Courtesy/Family Pet Shows

Kids get up close with an alpaca at the Greater Philadelphia Pet Expo in Oaks.

The Greater Philadelphia Pet Expo is back for another weekend of animal-packed fun, returning March 6-8 to the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center in OaksWell-behaved pets on leashes are welcome.

One of the region’s largest pet-focused events, the expo brings together live entertainment, educational programming and a massive marketplace geared toward pet lovers and their four-legged, feathered and scaled companions. Organizers expect more than 10,000 attendees over the three-day weekend. 

Attendees can expect a packed lineup of interactive attractions, including high-flying frisbee dogs from Gail Mirabella and the Dynamo Disc Dogs, Circus Stella’s performing rescue dogs, lure coursing with Luring 101 and a Rainforest Reptile Show featuring rare and exotic species.

Dynomo DogsProvided Courtesy/Family Pet Shows

A dog from Gail Mirabella’s Dynamo Disc Dogs performs during the Greater Philadelphia Pet Expo.


The weekend also includes a TICA Championship Cat Show, rabbit hopping agility demos, pig performances at Piggyvilla and a special alpaca exhibit where visitors can meet and learn about the famously soft animals up close. Gus the Brahman steer will also be on site for photos on Saturday and Sunday.

Beyond the spectacle, the expo puts a strong focus on responsible pet ownership. Local rescue groups and community organizations including Brandywine Valley SPCA, Forgotten Felines No More and Greater Philadelphia Search & Rescue will be on hand with adoptable animals and resources for prospective pet parents.

Friday, March 6, is Family Night, with free admission for kids 12 and under. General admission for adults is $15, while tickets for children ages 4–11 are $6. Kids 3 and under are always free.

Hours are Friday from 3 to 8 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Greater Philadelphia Pet Expo

March 6-8
Greater Philadelphia Expo Center
100 Station Ave.
Oaks, PA 19456
$15 for adults
$6 for kids 4-11
Free for kids 3 and under
Free parking

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the editorial staff.

