More News:

March 06, 2026

Grocery Outlet to close 36 stores, including 2 in Philly

The chain says it expanded too quickly and that sales slumped when SNAP benefits were delayed by the federal government shutdown.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Business Grocery Stores
Grocery Outlet Closures Street View/Google Maps

Grocery Outlet Bargain Market is closing 36 stores nationwide, including its store at 2524 Welsh Road in Northeast Philly, above, and the location at 2017 W. Oregon Ave. in South Philly.

Grocery Bargain Outlet Market is closing two stores in Philadelphia as part of a plan to shutter three dozen underperforming locations nationwide, the discount retailer said.

The chain's South Philly store at 2017 W. Oregon Ave. and its Northeast Philly store at 2524 Welsh Road are both on the company's list of closures.

MORE: Customers at some Chinatown businesses can now park for $5 at Fashion District garage

Other closures in the region include a store in Kennett Square, Chester County, and South Jersey stores in Delran, Sicklerville, Gibbstown, Mays Landing and Rio Grande.

Grocery Outlet is taking cost-cutting measures after expanding too quickly and having a slow fourth quarter, CEO Jason Potter said. He cited last year's federal government shutdown, which delayed Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits for many Grocery Outlet customers.

"Store sales for the quarter were adversely impacted by the delayed disbursement of benefits," Potter said.

The California-based chain entered the year with 570 stores in 16 states, including 42 that opened in 2025. Most of the stores that will close are in East Coast states.

"We are not fully exiting any state, and we believe we have a meaningful opportunity to grow in the east over the long term," Potter said during the company's earnings call on Tuesday.

Grocery Outlet still has locations in University City (4301 Chestnut St.), Sharswood (2077 Ridge Ave.) and Norris Square (1801 American St.).

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Business Grocery Stores Philadelphia South Jersey Closures Chester County

Videos

Featured

Purchased -Woman looking angrily at her phone

Decoding bad financial advice: How to steer clear of social media Scams
Limited - Glencairn Museum

An evening of musical legacy: Curtis Chamber Orchestra performs at Glencairn Museum

Just In

Must Read

Business

Large section of Willow Grove Park Mall listed for sale

Willow Grove Park Mall

Sponsored

Cooper expands prostate cancer care

Limited - MD Anderson at Cooper

Adult Health

Women's pain often lasts longer than men's — that's not just a perception

Women Chronic Pain

Books

Sarah J. Maas announces release dates for 2 books in 'ACOTAR' series

Sarah J Maas book announcement

Nightlife

‘Rhythm & Booms’ will turn the Franklin Institute into a late-night science and cocktail party

Franklin Institute Science Afters Hours - Rhythms & Booms

Eagles

Seven takeaways from Howie Roseman's and Nick Sirianni's NFL Combine press conferences

022526HowieRoseman

© 2026 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved