Rate of firearm suicides in the U.S. was one death every 19 minutes in 2024, new analysis shows

Gun violence deaths in the United States decreased from 2023 to 2024, but suicides involving firearms have reached a record high, according to new analysis.

Approximately 45,000 people died from guns in 2024, the fifth highest year on record and still way above pre-pandemic levels. That total equates to one gun death every 12 minutes, according to the report from the Johns Hopkins Center for Gun Violence Solutions that analyzed the most recent data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.