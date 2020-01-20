Hair O' The Dog party takes Philly back to the 'Roaring 20s'

Philadelphia headed back to the 'Roaring 20s' during the 26th annual Hair O' The Dog, a glamorous party held Saturday night at the city's NOTO nightclub.

Dressed in their best Gatsby-themed outfits, guests danced away to the sounds of DJ N9NE, Laidback Luke and the Deux Twins.

Daniel Cronin and Robert Molinaro, co-founders of Chorus Communications and Metrospect Events, launched Hair O' The Dog in 1994 as a creative and fun way to raise money for local nonprofits. This year, the party's proceeds benefitted M.A.C. Cosmetic's Viva Glam fund, which serves people living with HIV/AIDS.

The first party featured 100 guests in King of Prussia. This year, lavish event was packed with far more people. Check out photos from the event below:



HughE Dillon/For PhillyVoice Ryan Kelly and Brad Cillis appear at the 26th annual Hair O' The Dog party at NOTO nightclub in Philly, Jan. 18, 2020.

HughE Dillon/For PhillyVoice The nightclub NOTO hosted the 26th annual Hair O' The Dog, Jan. 18, 2020.

HughE Dillon/For PhillyVoice The Deux Twins kept the dance floor packed at the 26th annual Hair O' The Dog party at NOTO nightclub in Philly, Jan. 18, 2020.

HughE Dillon/For PhillyVoice Allison Papson, Dana Dewedoff-Carney, Kristen Johanson, Mike Missanelli, Mike Jerrick, Julie Lesicki and Jennifer Sherlock at the 26th annual Hair O' The Dog party at NOTO nightclub in Philly, Jan. 18, 2020.

HughE Dillon/For PhillyVoice Alyssa Tosi, Harry Pittman, Maria Pittman and Nick Paulozzo pose at Hair O The Dog 2020, held at NOTO nightclub in Philly, Jan. 18, 2020.

HughE Dillon/For PhillyVoice Dani Maiale, Alex Johnson, Alexa McBrath, Dani Devilli and Nicole Aguiar pose during Hair O' The Dog 2020 at NOTO nightclub in Philly, Jan. 18, 2020.