Hair O' The Dog party takes Philly back to the 'Roaring 20s'

Gina Pacifico, Shannon Furman, Tinisee Wych-Buckman, James Jordan, Erica Lorenzo and Dani Russo at the 26th annual Hair O' The Dog party at NOTO nightclub in Philly, Jan. 18, 2020.
Philadelphia headed back to the 'Roaring 20s' during the 26th annual Hair O' The Dog, a glamorous party held Saturday night at the city's NOTO nightclub.
Dressed in their best Gatsby-themed outfits, guests danced away to the sounds of DJ N9NE, Laidback Luke and the Deux Twins.
Daniel Cronin and Robert Molinaro, co-founders of Chorus Communications and Metrospect Events, launched Hair O' The Dog in 1994 as a creative and fun way to raise money for local nonprofits. This year, the party's proceeds benefitted M.A.C. Cosmetic's Viva Glam fund, which serves people living with HIV/AIDS.
The first party featured 100 guests in King of Prussia. This year, lavish event was packed with far more people. Check out photos from the event below:
HughE Dillon/For PhillyVoice
Ryan Kelly and Brad Cillis appear at the 26th annual Hair O' The Dog party at NOTO nightclub in Philly, Jan. 18, 2020.
HughE Dillon/For PhillyVoice
The nightclub NOTO hosted the 26th annual Hair O' The Dog, Jan. 18, 2020.
HughE Dillon/For PhillyVoice
The Deux Twins kept the dance floor packed at the 26th annual Hair O' The Dog party at NOTO nightclub in Philly, Jan. 18, 2020.
HughE Dillon/For PhillyVoice
Allison Papson, Dana Dewedoff-Carney, Kristen Johanson, Mike Missanelli, Mike Jerrick, Julie Lesicki and Jennifer Sherlock at the 26th annual Hair O' The Dog party at NOTO nightclub in Philly, Jan. 18, 2020.
HughE Dillon/For PhillyVoice
Alyssa Tosi, Harry Pittman, Maria Pittman and Nick Paulozzo pose at Hair O The Dog 2020, held at NOTO nightclub in Philly, Jan. 18, 2020.
HughE Dillon/For PhillyVoice
Dani Maiale, Alex Johnson, Alexa McBrath, Dani Devilli and Nicole Aguiar pose during Hair O' The Dog 2020 at NOTO nightclub in Philly, Jan. 18, 2020.
HughE Dillon/For PhillyVoice
Robert Molinaro, co-founder of Hair O' The Dog, poses with Michele Ryan, Kelsey Gaynier and Jim Fenningham at the 26th annual Hair O' The Dog which benefited M.A.C. Cosmetic's Viva Glam fund, Jan. 18, 2020.