More Culture:

January 20, 2020

Hair O' The Dog party takes Philly back to the 'Roaring 20s'

013018_HughEDillon_Carroll.jpg
By HughE Dillon
PhillyVoice Contributor
Parties Costumes
Hair O' The Dog 5 HughE Dillon/For PhillyVoice

Gina Pacifico, Shannon Furman, Tinisee Wych-Buckman, James Jordan, Erica Lorenzo and Dani Russo at the 26th annual Hair O' The Dog party at NOTO nightclub in Philly, Jan. 18, 2020.

Philadelphia headed back to the 'Roaring 20s' during the 26th annual Hair O' The Dog, a glamorous party held Saturday night at the city's NOTO nightclub.

Dressed in their best Gatsby-themed outfits, guests danced away to the sounds of DJ N9NE, Laidback Luke and the Deux Twins. 

Daniel Cronin and Robert Molinaro, co-founders of Chorus Communications and Metrospect Events, launched Hair O' The Dog in 1994 as a creative and fun way to raise money for local nonprofits. This year, the party's proceeds benefitted M.A.C. Cosmetic's Viva Glam fund, which serves people living with HIV/AIDS.

The first party featured 100 guests in King of Prussia. This year, lavish event was packed with far more people. Check out photos from the event below:

Hair O' The Dog 3HughE Dillon/For PhillyVoice

Ryan Kelly and Brad Cillis appear at the 26th annual Hair O' The Dog party at NOTO nightclub in Philly, Jan. 18, 2020.


Hair O' The Dog 2HughE Dillon/For PhillyVoice

The nightclub NOTO hosted the 26th annual Hair O' The Dog, Jan. 18, 2020.


Hair O' The Dog 7HughE Dillon/For PhillyVoice

The Deux Twins kept the dance floor packed at the 26th annual Hair O' The Dog party at NOTO nightclub in Philly, Jan. 18, 2020.


Hair O' The Dog 8HughE Dillon/For PhillyVoice

Allison Papson, Dana Dewedoff-Carney, Kristen Johanson, Mike Missanelli, Mike Jerrick, Julie Lesicki and Jennifer Sherlock at the 26th annual Hair O' The Dog party at NOTO nightclub in Philly, Jan. 18, 2020.


Hair O' The Dog 6HughE Dillon/For PhillyVoice

Alyssa Tosi, Harry Pittman, Maria Pittman and Nick Paulozzo pose at Hair O The Dog 2020, held at NOTO nightclub in Philly, Jan. 18, 2020.


Hair O' The Dog 4HughE Dillon/For PhillyVoice

Dani Maiale, Alex Johnson, Alexa McBrath, Dani Devilli and Nicole Aguiar pose during Hair O' The Dog 2020 at NOTO nightclub in Philly, Jan. 18, 2020.


Philly Hair O' The Dog 1HughE Dillon/For PhillyVoice

Robert Molinaro, co-founder of Hair O' The Dog, poses with Michele Ryan, Kelsey Gaynier and Jim Fenningham at the 26th annual Hair O' The Dog which benefited M.A.C. Cosmetic's Viva Glam fund, Jan. 18, 2020.


013018_HughEDillon_Carroll.jpg

HughE Dillon
PhillyVoice Contributor

Read more Parties Costumes Philadelphia Nightclubs

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Expect Eagles' coaching search to heat up this week at the Senior Bowl
1430922_Eagles_Lions_Doug_Pederson_Kate_Frese.jpg

Spotted lanternfly

Report: Spotted lanterfly infestation costs Pennsylvania $50 million a year
Spotted lanternfly costs Pennsylvania

Children's Health

USDA proposes plan to simplify school lunches — but is it healthy?
USDA simplifies lunch menu unhealthy

Eagles

Mailbag: How many new starters will the Eagles have in 2020?
1450922_Eagles_Lions_Nelson Agholor_Kate_Frese.jpg

Movies

'Bad Boys for Life' tops box office, earning second-highest opening ever for MLK weekend
Bad Boys for Life box office record

Family-Friendly

Disney classics return to the big screen at Movie Tavern
Movie Tavern Disney's Enchanted Tales Film Series

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $659,900
Limited - The Alison - 1805 Walnut - Allan Domb

PENTHOUSE FOR RENT! The Alison - Luxurious entire floor 3 bed plus den, 4.5 bath penthouse with a magnificent 2,144 sf terrace overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 3,755 sf interior | 2,144 sf exterior | $17,500/month
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved