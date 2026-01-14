More News:

January 14, 2026

Helicopters that crashed in South Jersey were flying closely together, NTSB report says

The aircraft collided shortly after taking off from Hammonton Municipal Airport last month, killing pilots Michael Greenbeg and Kenneth L. Kirsch.

MIchaela Althouse
By Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Crashes
NJ helicopter crash Jim Walsh/Imagn Images

The two helicopters that collided near Hammonton, New Jersey, last month were flying closely together before they crashed, a new National Transportation Safety Board report says. The photo above shows wreckage from the crash.

The helicopters that crashed last month in Hammonton, New Jersey, were flying closely together before they collided, a new National Transportation Safety Board report says. 

The crash killed both helicopter pilots: Michael Greenberg, 71, of Sewell, and Kenneth L. Kirsch, 65, of Carney's Point. No passengers were on board either aircraft.

MORE: Greyhound bus terminal in Center City to reopen by May after Parker signs renovation bill

The NTSB released a preliminary report on the crash Wednesday. A final report that offers the NTSB's conclusions on the cause will be issued once its investigation is complete. That is expected to take 12-18 months, NBC10 reported. 

The helicopters left the Vineland-Downstown Airport at 9:48 a.m. on Dec. 28 to fly to Hammonton Municipal Airport, where they arrived at 9:58 a.m., the preliminary report says. They then departed the Hammonton Airport just before 11:25 a.m. 

Surveillance footage shows the helicopters, an Enstrom 280C and an Enstrom F-28A, were flying closely together in a slightly staggered pattern until they collided, the report says. One helicopter immediately began falling to the ground, and the other moved up sharply and leveled out. It then moved side-to-side and began a sharp descent. 

The report does not say which helicopter struck the other, but it says there was a paint transfer from what appeared to be the tail rotor of the Enstrom 280C on the Enstrom F-28A.

The helicopters crashed into a field about 1.5 miles from the airport. The debris path was 1,211 feet long and included the main rotor blades and tail portions of both helicopter, plus the cone and tail rotor blades of the Enstrom 280C. 

The Enstrom F-28A had damage to the body, tail cone, tail rotor and main rotor, but there were no signs of fire, the report says. The ground at the scene appeared to have been struck by the main rotors. The Enstrom 280C was primarily destroyed by a fire that began after it hit the ground. The blaze consumed most of the main body and rotor system. The aft portion of the tail showed damage that was consistent with an in-flight collision.

MIchaela Althouse

Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff

michaela@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Crashes Philadelphia South Jersey NTSB Helicopters Hammonton New Jersey

Videos

Featured

Aerial Philly

How we can make affordable homeownership a reality
Purchased - Doctor Holding Prostate Cancer Sign

One man’s insights on prostate cancer.

Just In

Must Read

Government

City hopes 2026 will be turning point for LOVE Park's 'flying saucer'

love park center

Festivals

Philly Bierfest returns Feb. 28 with German-style beer, food and live music

Bierfest Beer 2026

Health Stories

Montgomery County man survives rare, flesh-eating bacterial infection that caused sepsis, kidney failure

Necrotizing Fasciitis Peter Atkinson

Food & Drink

These local movie theaters are giving out free popcorn on Jan. 19

Free popcorn

Festivals

Philadelphia Tattoo Arts Festival returns to Center City later this month

Villain Arts Tattoo Festival Main Image

Eagles

Five college prospects who could interest the Eagles in the 2026 NFL Draft

123125WillKacmarek

© 2026 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved