Handing out 10 awards from the Eagles-Raiders game

The Philadelphia Eagles snapped a three-game losing streak on Sunday against the very, very, very bad Las Vegas Raiders.

As always, win, lose, or tie, we hand out 10 awards.



1) The 'Goose Egg' Award 🥚: The Eagles' defense

As a disclaimer, we should first note that the Raiders inarguably have the worst offense in the NFL. Entering this matchup, their offensive stats were atrocious across the board.

2025 Raiders O Stat NFL rank Points per game 15.1 32 Yards per game 257.2 31 Yards per play 4.5 30 Rushing yards per game 72.7 32 Passing yards per game 184.5 26 Offensive DVOA - 31 First downs per game 14.2 31 3rd down % 35.4% 26 INTs per game 1.1 29



They can't run the ball, they can't protect their quarterback, they were playing their backup quarterback, and they only have one good pass catcher.

So, it was anticipated that the Eagles' defense would probably have a good day, but shutouts are hard to come by in the NFL. The last four Eagles shutouts:

2025: Eagles vs. Raiders, 31-0 2018: Eagles at Washington, 24-0 2014: Eagles vs. Giants, 27-0 1996: Eagles vs. Giants, 24-0

The Eagles went almost 18 years in between shutouts from 1996 to 2014.

But perhaps even more impressively, the Eagles D only allowed 75 yards. 46 came on the ground and 29 through the air. Yes, the Raiders' offense sucks (suck-diddily-ucks, even), but that was still as dominant a performance as there has been in the NFL this season.

The Eagles have not looked like the Super Bowl team they were last season, but if there's one thing fans can maybe hang their hat on in hoping the Birds can be legitimate contenders when the playoffs begin, it's the defense.

2) The 'Old Guy Still Got It' Award 👴: Brandon Graham

With Jalen Carter out last Monday night in L.A., the Eagles asked Graham to play on the interior of the D-line. He's done that in the past, but only on obvious passing downs. In this case, he was playing there as a true defensive tackle, on traditional run downs and passing downs.

He reprised that role against the Raiders, and had an impact on the game, notching two sacks of Kenny Pickett. Here he is putting the Raiders' RG on roller skates:

The old guy still has something left in the tank.

3) The 'Bald Guy Still Got It' Award 👨‍🦲: Zack Baun

Baun was an NFL Defensive Player of the Year finalist in 2024. In 2025, he has still been a very good player, but hasn't made as many plays as he did last season. On Sunday, he had a nice INT of Pickett on a pass intended for Brock Bowers.

That pick ended the Raiders' best scoring threat of the day, and the Eagles scored a TD on their ensuing drive.

4) The 'Bounce Back' Award 🦘: Jalen Hurts

Hurts had one of the worst games of his career Week 14 in L.A. against the Chargers, when he turned the ball over 5 times.

Playing in windy weather conditions on Sunday, Hurts didn't need to throw it all that much, but he was efficient when he did, completing 12 of 15 passes for 175 yards (11.7 YPA), 3 TDs, and 0 INTs.

He also made plays with his legs, running 7 times for 39 yards.

I have noted here in the past that I've been told that Hurts doesn't love having a lot of designed quarterback runs in the gameplan. Today, there were a bunch of them, and they were effective.

"It was a great reminder that we have a dual-threat quarterback back there that can pull the ball and run the ball," Jordan Mailata said. "And if you don't respect that, we took advantage of that today."

5) The 'New Cheat Code' Play 🎮: Dallas Goedert shovel passes

The Eagles' old cheat code play was the Tush Push. But their most successful play this season has probably been shovel passes to Goedert in the red zone. The Eagles scored on two of those on Sunday.

Goedert had 6 catches on 7 targets for 70 yards and 2 TDs. He would've had 3 TDs, but he dropped an easy catch in the end zone.

6) The 'Rest Up' Award 🛌: A bunch of Eagles starters

After they went up 31-0 on the first play of the fourth quarter, the Eagles pulled a whole slew of starters. On offense, Jalen Hurts, A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, Dallas Goedert, Jordan Mailata, Landon Dickerson, and Cam Jurgens all got the rest of the day off.

Meanwhile, because they only allowed 7 first downs on the day, the Eagles' defense only had to play 42 snaps.

The Eagles played on a short week after playing a Monday Night Football game on the West Coast, and they'll play on another short week on Saturday for Week 16 in Washington. Having an easy game sandwiched in between will no doubt help.

7) The 'It's a Loooong Drive' Award 🚙: The Eagles' backups

After the starters exited, Tanner McKee, Tank Bigsby, and the Eagles' second-team offense drove 17 plays and ate up 11:22 of game time in the fourth quarter. The clock never stopped, aside from the two-minute warning.

When the game was final, it was only around 3:30 p.m. local time, and all the other 1:00 p.m. games on the NFL schedule had at least 8 minutes left to play.

8) The 'Coming in Bunches' Award 🍌: Eagles sacks

The Eagles had 7 sacks Week 14 against the Chargers. They had 4 more against the Raiders. Graham had 2, as noted above, while Moro Ojomo and Nolan Smith each had 1. Here's Ojomo's, via @Eaglesfans9:

Jaelan Phillips also nearly had a strip sack of Pickett, but the officials determined that his hand was going forward, I guess.

The Eagles' pass rush has been excellent lately, even if against banged-up offensive lines, and they have done it without Jalen Carter.

9) The '2 To Go' Award 🪄: The Eagles' magic number

Heading into Week 12, the Eagles needed a combination of four Eagles wins or Cowboys losses the rest of the season to win the division. Here are the Eagles' and Cowboys' schedules mashed together, from Week 12 on. The results have overwhelmingly favored the Cowboys, but the Eagles put another green checkmark on the board.

Week Matchup Good Eagles result? 12 Eagles at Cowboys ❌❌ 13 Chiefs at Cowboys ❌ 13 Bears at Eagles, Black Friday ❌ 14 Cowboys at Lions, TNF ✅ 14 Eagles at Chargers, MNF ❌ 15 Raiders at Eagles, Sun, 1:00 ✅ 15 Vikings at Cowboys, SNF 16 Eagles at Commanders, Saturday 16 Chargers at Cowboys, Sun, 1:00 17 Cowboys at Commanders, Thurs (Christmas) 17 Eagles at Bills, Sun, 4:25 18 Cowboys at Giants, TBD 18 Commanders at Eagles, TBD

The NFC East standings now look like this:

NFC East Record Eagles 9-5 Cowboys 6-6-1 Commanders 4-10 Giants 2-12



The Cowboys play the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday Night Football. They will be under pressure to stay alive in that game.

10) The 'Another Cupcake' Award 🧁: The Eagles' Week 16 matchup against the Commanders

Again, as you saw, the Raiders are very, very, very bad. The Eagles will play another bad team Week 16 in the Washington Commanders, but they are more "regular bad" than "Raiders bad."

That'll be an opportunity for the Birds to put another green checkmark in the column above.