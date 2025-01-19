Handing out 10 awards from the Eagles-Rams playoff game

The Philadelphia Eagles are headed to the NFC Championship Game after defeating the Los Angeles Rams 28-22 on a wintery, snow-covered field. As always, win, lose, or tie, we hand out 10 awards.

1) The 'Superhero' Award 🦸: Saquon Barkley

Barkley ran 26 times for 205 yards (7.9 YPC) and 2 TDs. His first TD, which was 62 yards:

And his second TD, on a field that looked a lot different than the one above, that went for 78 yards.

In two games against the Rams this season, Barkley carried 52 times for 460 yards, and 4 TDs, that were distances of 78, 72, 70, and 62 yards.

They're going to give the MVP Award to a quarterback, but Barkley was/is the best player in the NFL this season.

2) The 'Closer' Award ☕: Jalen Carter

On their final drive of the game, the Rams had a chance to hand the Eagles one of the worst defeats ever, but Carter took matters into his own hands.

On a third down, he sacked Matthew Stafford for a loss of 9.

And then on 4th down, he got immediate pressure, forcing a quick Stafford throw that fell harmlessly out of bounds (via Nick Piccone):

Josh Sweat said of Carter's late-game heroics, “It was only a matter of time before he was going to kill that right guard. No disrespect to the right guard.”

Technically, he beat their center, but let's not quibble with an A+ quote.

Carter also had a sack in which he picked up Stafford and just held him in the air until they blew the whistle.

He also forced a fumble with a powerful and well-placed Peanut Punch:

The Eagles got monster plays from their best player on offense, and their best player on defense.

3) The 'Feastin'' Award 🍗: The Eagles' young pass rush

The Eagles sacked Stafford 5 times. We showed Carter's two sacks above. The other three sacks were by Nolan Smith, Jalyx Hunt, and Moro Ojomo.

Smith also forced a fumble on his sack, which was recovered by Zack Baun.

Carter, Hunt, and Ojomo are all 23, and Smith just turned 24. Those guys are all only going to get better.

4) The 'How Hurt(s) Is He?' Award 🩼: Jalen Hurts

Hurts started the game off with a 44-yard TD run. He broke a tackle in the open field, and, goodbye.

He finished with 7 carries for 70 yards.

As a passer, Hurts completed 15 of 20 for 128 yards (6.4 YPA), 0 TDs, 0 INTs. He was also sacked 7 times for a loss of 63 yards, so the Eagles gained just 65 net passing yards on the night. That stinks. #Analysis.

As usual, Hurts didn't turn the ball over, however, he also didn't connect on big plays down the field, and many of the sacks that he took were because he held onto the ball too long. Does that summary of his performance sound familiar?

Hurts also made a trip to the blue medical tent for a while after he was tackled awkwardly:

Hurts said after the game that he expects to play next Sunday, but how hurt is he? Will he be the same effective runner who is able to occupy a defender on zone reads, or will opposing defenses safely be able to ignore his running ability and focus heavily on Barkley?

5) The 'How Hurt Is He, Part II' Award 🩼: Quinyon Mitchell

Mitchell left with a shoulder injury, and did not return. In the locker room after the game, Mitchell did not have his shoulder wrapped or his arm in a sling or anything like that. He told the Inquirer's Olivia Reiner that he's "going to be good."

The Eagles will need him in the NFC Championship Game and if they advance, the Super Bowl.

6) The 'Milk Carton' Award 🥛: A.J. Brown

Brown has just 3 catches on 10 targets for 24 yards so far in the playoffs. Part of that is because the passing game overall is struggling, but Brown also had a chance to make a play on a ball that he usually makes, but he juggled it and landed out of bounds (via @Eaglesfans9).

He also had a drop earlier in the game.

If the Eagles are going to win the Super Bowl, they're going to need Brown to snap out of this little funk that he's in.

7) The 'Yips' Award 😬: Jake Elliott

Elliott has not had a good season, and he missed two more PATs on Sunday. Those points might have really mattered. He did make a couple of field goals on a snowy field, so it wasn't all bad, but Elliott's kicking remains a significant concern as the Eagles attempt to navigate their way through the playoffs.

One guy who was outstanding in the Eagles' field goal operation was Braden Mann, who had two outstanding holds, one of which is shown below:

Stretch Armstrong would be proud.

8) The 'More, Please' Award 🙏: Dallas Goedert

Goedert caught all 4 of his targets for 56 yards. He also had a long reception called back because Mekhi Becton was like 40 yards down the field illegally.

In the playoffs, Goedert has caught 8 balls on 10 targets for 102 yards and a TD. When the ball has gone his way, good things have happened. Maybe he should have more passes go his way?

9) The 'Threematch' Award 3️⃣: The Eagles and Commanders

The Eagles and Commanders split this season, with each team winning at home.

In Week 11 in Philly, the Eagles racked up 228 rushing yards in a dominant win that wasn't as close as the score would indicate. In the second matchup, the Eagles were running all over the Commanders early on again, until Jalen Hurts was knocked out of the game with a concussion. The offense didn't sputter initially after Hurts' exit, but they scored just 12 points on their final nine possessions, opening the door for a Commanders comeback win.

The Eagles have a significantly better roster, but the Commanders have a special rookie quarterback in Jayden Daniels, who is very clearly outplaying Hurts at the moment.

The Eagles opened as 4.5 point favorites.

10) The 'Thank You' Award 🙏🦁: The Lions

Because the Lions lost on Saturday, the Eagles became the highest remaining seed in the NFC, and thus they will host the NFC Championship Game. The last three times the Eagles have played an NFC Championship Game at home (Falcons in 2004/2005, Vikings in 2017/2018, 49ers in 2022/2023), they have gone on to play in the Super Bowl.