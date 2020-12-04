Hanukkah dinner is available to order from Point Breeze restaurant Community

Chef Michael Sultan and his wife Angie Sultan are offering family-size Hanukkah dinners to go from Thursday, Dec. 10, through Friday, Dec. 18, at their Point Breeze restaurant Community.

The meals will be available for pickup and orders can be placed by calling the restaurant at (267) 319-1027 between 5 and 8 p.m. daily.

The Hanukkah to-go menu includes a range of items. There's a choice of classic potato latkes or sweet potato latkes for $40 per dozen, or bacon-fat potato latkes with bacon bits for $50 per dozen. All are served with sour cream and house-made apple sauce. A 1-ounce jar of caviar can be added on for $60.



House-smoked salmon or pastrami-spiced salmon is available for $25 per pound. Brisket is priced at $40 for half and $75 for the whole thing, and is served with potatoes and carrots. A quart of matzo ball soup costs $20.

For dessert, the six-inch Bubbie's Cheesecake is available for $10. The cake uses a 100-year-old recipe.

"We are happy to share something delicious from our family recipe book with our friends and neighbors, so they can also have fun celebrating their own traditions at home without all of the stress of cooking," Angie Sultan said.



Community is located at 1200 S. 21st St.