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June 29, 2026

Shop more than 75 vendors at Headhouse Square's July 4 vintage flea market

The free outdoor market will stretch across two blocks of South 2nd Street with antiques, vintage clothing, furniture, vinyl records and collectibles.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Flea Market Antiques
Phila Flea Market - Headhouse Provided Courtesy/Phila Flea Markets

More than 75 vendors will fill two blocks around Headhouse Square on July 4 with antiques, vintage clothing, furniture, vinyl records, collectibles and other unique finds.

Holiday weekend shoppers can browse antiques, vintage clothing and one-of-a-kind finds when more than 75 vendors return to Headhouse Square for a large outdoor flea market on Saturday, July 4.

The market will take place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. along the 400 and 500 blocks of South 2nd Street, stretching from Pine Street to South Street. Vendors will be set up beneath the Headhouse Square pavilion and throughout the plaza, giving attendees two city blocks to explore.

Attendees can expect a wide selection of vintage and antique merchandise, including furniture, jewelry, clothing, vinyl records, collectibles, artwork and home décor. The vendor lineup changes from market to market, offering returning shoppers new finds throughout the season.

The event is organized by Phila Flea Markets, which has hosted outdoor vintage markets in Philadelphia neighborhoods since 1985. Admission is free, and the market will be held rain or shine.

Headhouse Square Vintage & Antique Flea Market

Saturday, July 4 | 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Headhouse Square
400 South 2nd St.
Philadelphia, PA 19147
Free to attend

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.

PhillyVoice Media Events

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