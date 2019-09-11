Most Philly stores primarily sell unhealthy foods, city report finds

The corner stores that populate Philadelphia's myriad neighborhoods offer residents quick access to eggs, milk and bread. But their aisles often pack in quite a few sodas, candy bars and salty snacks. Finding fresh produce is unlikely.

The vast majority of retail food stores in Philadelphia mostly sell unhealthy foods, according to a report released Wednesday by the city's health department.

Although access to healthy food has improved since 2014, thanks to an increased number of supermarkets and produce stores opening in the city, 81 percent of all retail food stores predominantly sell foods high in sugar, salt and/or fat.

