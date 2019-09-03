More Health:

September 03, 2019

Drinking soda increases risk of death – even if it's artificially-sweetened

Study is the largest to examine links between soda consumption and death

John Kopp
By John Kopp
PhillyVoice Staff
Healthy Eating Soda
Soda Increases Risk of Death Kous9/Unsplash.com

Drinking two glasses of soda each day – whether it's sugar- or artificially-sweetened – increases the risk of death, according to a study published Tuesday in JAMA Internal Medicine.

People who drink high amounts of soda have an increased risk of death, according to the largest study ever to examine the associations between soft drink consumption and mortality outcomes.

Drinking two or more glasses of soda each day – no matter whether it is sugar- or artificially sweetened – was linked to an heightened risk of death, researchers found.

The population-based study included nearly 452,000 people from 10 European countries. Researchers recruited participants between 1992 and 2000, recording their soft drink consumption through questionnaires and interviews. They followed up with them an average of 16 years later.

RELATED STORY: New study finds soda more likely to cause diabetes than other sweets

Researchers found that drinking two glasses of soda each day increased the study participants' overall risk of death.

People who drank two or more glasses of artificially-sweetened sodas had a higher risk of dying from circulatory diseases. Those who drank one or more glasses of sugar-sweetened sodas had a higher likelihood of dying from digestive diseases.

The study's findings were consistent with a similar joint analysis recently conducted by the Health Professionals Follow-up Study and the Nurses' Health Study. That analysis also linked high soda consumption with greater all-cause mortality.

But the findings were inconsistent with smaller studies conducted in the United States and Singapore.

The research, published Tuesday in JAMA Internal Medicine, come as many American cities have adopted soda taxes. At least seven U.S. cities, including Philadelphia, and Cook County, Illinois have enacted tax measures.

Earlier this year, the American Academy of Pediatrics and the American Heart Association called on municipalities to adopt soda taxes and limit marketing toward children, noting the association between drinking soda and heart disease.

Previous studies have linked soda consumption to increased rates of obesity, Type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular disease.

John Kopp

John Kopp
PhillyVoice Staff

john@phillyvoice.com

Read more Healthy Eating Soda Europe Soda Tax Diet soda Philadelphia

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Phillies

Paul Hagen: The Phillies can still make a postseason run — but will they?
Bryce-Harper_090319_usat

Law Enforcement

Number of children charged as adults in Philly has dropped substantially under DA Larry Krasner
Stock_Carroll - Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner

Health News

Pharma pours cash on Congress as battles over drug prices persist
U.S. Capitol: Pharma pouring cash on Congress as drug price battles rage

Eagles

What they're saying: Eagles season predictions, roster reactions and more
Doug Pederson Ronald Darby 3 - Philadelphia Eagles Training Camp Linc

Celebrities

Beyoncé celebrates 38th birthday jamming onstage to Lizzo at Made in America
Lizzo Beyonce

Holidays

Things to do Labor Day weekend 2019 in Philadelphia
05-Crowd_MadeInAmerica_Reinsel.jpg

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved