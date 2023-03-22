More Health:

March 22, 2023

Losing just 30 minutes of sleep each night can impact a child's well-being, research shows

Children ages 6-12 need at least 9 hours of sleep every day. Here's how to establish healthy bedtime habits

051117_Romero_Headshot.jpg
By Tracey Romero
PhillyVoice Staff
Children's Health Sleep
Sleep health children Annie Spratt/Unsplash

Children that lose as little as 30 minutes of sleep each night for prolonged periods experience significant reductions in their physical and mental health, a new study finds.

A poor night's sleep can adversely affect the well-being and mood of children, as well as their performance at school. But what if they just go to bed a little later than usual? 

Even the loss of 30 minutes of sleep per night for a week may be detrimental to a child's physical and mental health, a new study suggests. Such sleep reductions lead to significant reductions in physical health, social and peer support, the ability to cope at school and overall quality of life, the researchers found.

Dr. Azizi Seixas, a sleep specialist at the University of Miami Health System, said the study should serve as a "wakeup call to parents."

"From food choices to exercise to coping skills and social engagement — all of these components of a healthy life can be impacted positively or negatively by sleep," Seixas, who was not involved in the study, told Healthline.

To better understand the effects of sleep restriction on children, the researchers manipulated the bedtimes of 100 healthy children, ages 8-12, so that they experienced alternating weeks of restricted and extended sleep. During the weeks of restricted sleep, the children went to bed an hour later each night. When they received extended sleep, they went to bed an hour earlier than usual. Their wake-up times were not changed. 

Children ages 6-12 should get at least nine hours of sleep each night to help support their developing brains, sleep experts say. Teenagers should get 8-10 hours each night. 

A study conducted last year found that pre-teens who slept less than nine hours a night over a two-year stretch had less grey matter in areas of the brain responsible for attention, memory, and behavioral control. They had difficulties with decision making, conflict solving, working memory and learning. They were more likely to be impulsive or aggressive and to experience stress, depression and anxiety.

Other studies have shown that a lack of sleep can lead to weight management problems, growth issues and increased frequency of illnesses in children. Poor sleep has been associated with an increased risk of obesity, high blood pressure, heart disease, stroke and diabetes.

How to improve your child's sleep

Parents play a significant role in helping their children establish their sleep habits. Here are some tips  from the experts at Sleep Foundation, Healthline, Children's Hospital Colorado and Raising Children:

• Don't let children sleep with their phones or other electronic devices because the blue light they emit suppresses melatonin, a hormone that promotes sleep, and delays sleepiness. 

• Create bedtime rituals, like reading for an hour before bed, to help prepare the body for sleep.

• Set a consistent bedtime and wake-up times. Even on weekends and holidays, bedtime and wake-up times should stay within a two-hour range of the child's weekday schedule. 

• Make sure children feel safe at night. Don't let them watch a scary show right before bed. Give them a night light if they are afraid of the dark.

• Make sure children get enough natural light and exercise during the day. This will help them feel sleepy at the end of the day.

• Provide a range of healthy foods during the day. Avoid offering any foods or drinks with caffeine in the late afternoon or evening. 

• Try to ease any worries children have before bedtime so that they can sleep better. Though not every situation will have a simple solution, reassuring them can help.

• Have children evaluated and treated for any medical conditions that may be disrupting their abilities to get quality sleep, like obstructive sleep apnea or acid reflux.

• Avoid using an early bedtime as a punishment or staying up late as a reward.

• Don't let children sleep with a pet because the animal's movements during the night might wake them up.

• Make sure children sleep in a dark, quiet and comfortable bedroom with a good mattress and pillow.

051117_Romero_Headshot.jpg

Tracey Romero
PhillyVoice Staff

tracey@phillyvoice.com

Read more Children's Health Sleep Philadelphia Studies Parenting Research

Follow us

Health Videos

Featured

Purchased - Psychotherapy session, woman talking to psychologist

Psychiatrist, psychologist, therapist: Which do you need?
Purchased - Dead bug on counter

How to keep unwanted pests out of your house

Just In

Must Read

Development

149-unit apartment building proposed near the Rail Park in Callowhill
Callowhill Apartments Proposal

Sports Betting

Betting on the NCAA Tournament in Pennsylvania 2023
Limited - Online-Gambling.com Basketball Image

Illness

Candida auris, a deadly fungal infection, is spreading rapidly in hospitals. Here's what to know
Candida auris infections

Phillies

3 Phillies hitters who are poised for breakout seasons in 2023
Alec-Bohm-Phillies-spring_032223_USAT

TV

Elkins Park native NariYella stuns coaches in audition for 'The Voice'
NariYella The Voice Elkins Park

Entertainment

Ringling Bros. circus plans rebirth with 'Greatest Show on Earth' tour
ringling bros circus

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved